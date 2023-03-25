Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Kenny Miller expects John McGinn to pass his Scotland goals tally of 18 as well as Ally McCoist's 19 and Kenny Dalglish's joint-record of 30. (Record) external-link

McCoist believes Scotland can emulate Japan's approach to facing Spain at the World Cup when the Spanish come to Hampden on Tuesday. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn admits he "got away with it" after slipping while retrieving the ball during his Scotland debut in the 3-0 win over Cyprus. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Scotland striker Che Adams has less than a 50-50 chance of facing Spain on Tuesday after limping off against Cyprus. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

John Souttar regrets making his Rangers debut while carrying an ankle injury against Livingston back in July but vows to repay the club's medical staff having recently returned from a lengthy lay-off. (Record) external-link

Souttar says his late brother Aaron is in his and brother Harry's thoughts every day. (Sun) external-link