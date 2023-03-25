Last updated on .From the section Scottish

John McGinn scored his 16th Scotland goal against Cyprus

Kenny Miller expects John McGinn to pass his Scotland goals tally of 18 as well as Ally McCoist's 19 and Kenny Dalglish's joint-record of 30. (Record) external-link

McCoist believes Scotland can emulate Japan's approach to facing Spain at the World Cup when the Spanish come to Hampden on Tuesday. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn admits he "got away with it" after slipping while retrieving the ball during his Scotland debut in the 3-0 win over Cyprus. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

It was a family affair for Gunn at Hampden with his father Bryan, also a Scotland international, and his "little mascot" daughter cheering the keeper on. (Sun) external-link

Striker Che Adams has less than a 50-50 chance of being fit for Scotland against Spain on Tuesday after limping off against Cyprus. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Scotland defender Aaron Hickey had proud pals sending him online video clips of his clash with Cristiano Ronald during Brentford's 4-0 win over Manchester United earlier this season. (Record) external-link

John Souttar regrets making his Rangers debut while carrying an ankle injury against Livingston back in July but vows to repay the club's medical staff having recently returned from a lengthy lay-off. (Record) external-link

Souttar says his late brother Aaron is in his and brother Harry's thoughts every day. (Sun) external-link