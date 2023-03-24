Charles happy to reward O'Neill's faith in San Marino

Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles says he wants to hear Northern Ireland supporters singing his name at the Euro 2024 finals.

Charles scored twice as NI opened their qualification bid with a 2-0 away win over San Marino in the first game of Michael O'Neill's second spell as boss.

Visiting supporters adapted a Euro 2016 favourite to sing 'Dion's on fire' for periods of the second half.

"I'll take that," Charles said about replacing Will Grigg in the song.

"It's brilliant and a bit of appreciation for the hard work I've put in for the fans.

"It's a great song. That was a Will Grigg song in the Euros and that could be mine in the next Euros if we qualify."

Charles has scored 18 goals in 42 appearances for League One side Bolton this season and his first goal, a beautifully-controlled finish with the outside of his foot midway through the first half, illustrated his current confidence.

He showed his ability to take up good positions in the box when he was on hand from close range to head home a Jamal Lewis cross from the left to ensure Northern Ireland of a win against the world's lowest-ranked country.

Jamal Lewis delivered the cross for Charles' second goal

It was a second NI start for the 27-year-old on what was his 14th appearance and you got the sense he felt he could have been used more by former manager Ian Baraclough, who gave the English-born forward his debut in a friendly against the USA in March 2021.

"I feel like I have been ready for a while now and it has given me a big boost of confidence that the gaffer has selected me tonight, and I have repaid him," continued Charles, who has worked his way back up the divisions after being released by Blackpool almost a decade ago.

"I'm confident in my own ability, I've said that before. I feel that when I'm selected I'm ready. That's my second start and two goals, so I'm looking forward to the future.

"I'm delighted. It was two brilliant balls from Conor [Washington] and Jamal and I was lucky to get on that end of them. That's my job and it's a big day for me. I thought I could have had a penalty at the end and I could have topped it off with a hat-trick, but all in all it was a great night for me."

One of a number of players in the Northern Ireland squad who did not play under O'Neill during his first spell in charge of Northern Ireland, Charles spoke highly of the impact the former Stoke City boss has made.

"We have had a great preparation coming into these games and it was time for us to show what we can do," he added.

"It was a patient performance, we knew that we would have to wear them down and that the opportunities would come later in the game. It is three points, we have started the campaign off on the right note so let's take that forward now to Sunday against Finland at Windsor."

Charles 'making up for lost time' - O'Neill

O'Neill guided NI to the Euro 2016 finals during his first reign

Scoring goals has been a long-term problem for Northern Ireland, including during O'Neill's first reign, and Charles' double on Thursday night in Serravalle proved how beneficial it is to have a striker in goalscoring form at club level.

While taking time to acknowledge the performances of promising youngsters Conor Bradley and Shea Charles, the returning NI boss was full of praise for the striker for breaking his international duck.

"When a player is playing club football in League One as Dion is, the international stage is a step up so it's important that you prove yourself and you score, particularly if you're a striker," he said.

"I thought he was terrific. He's how I've seen him playing for his club. He's all action, a nightmare for defenders, constantly working defenders. I'm delighted he got the two goals.

"We've never had that player, certainly playing in the Premier League, hitting double figures.

"You go back to when David [Healy] was scoring regularly and Kyle [Lafferty] at times. They were scoring at international level when they maybe weren't scoring for their clubs or playing regularly.

"They're all situations we've had to deal with. Dion as a striker is maybe making up for lost time.

"He spent four years out of the Football League and he had to come from a long way back to get to where he is now and he looks like a player who is determined to get everything out of his career going forward."