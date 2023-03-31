Close menu
League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers1HarrogateHarrogate Town1

Tranmere Rovers v Harrogate Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 23Hewelt
  • 2Dacres-CogleyBooked at 54mins
  • 5Davies
  • 14TurnbullBooked at 68mins
  • 3Bristow
  • 6Merrie
  • 24HendryBooked at 63mins
  • 17Hughes
  • 11Hawkes
  • 26Saunders
  • 25MumbongoSubstituted forHemmingsat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4O'Connor
  • 10Hemmings
  • 19Chalmers
  • 27Burton
  • 32Taylor
  • 33Turner-Cooke
  • 34Hoti

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Oxley
  • 7Thomson
  • 15O'ConnorBooked at 35mins
  • 34Eastman
  • 33Foulds
  • 18Muldoon
  • 4FalkinghamBooked at 49mins
  • 17SuttonBooked at 68mins
  • 9GrantSubstituted forDalyat 68'minutes
  • 10Olaigbe
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 3Mattock
  • 6Burrell
  • 12Folarin
  • 16Pattison
  • 21Jameson
  • 23McArdle
  • 28Daly
Referee:
Sunny Sukhvir Gill

Match Stats

Home TeamTranmereAway TeamHarrogate
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Harrogate Town. Matty Daly replaces Daniel Grant.

  2. Booking

    Levi Sutton (Harrogate Town) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Booking

    Jordan Turnbull (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Turnbull (Tranmere Rovers).

  5. Post update

    Levi Sutton (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Kane Hemmings replaces Joel Mumbongo.

  7. Booking

    Regan Hendry (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Regan Hendry (Tranmere Rovers).

  9. Post update

    Levi Sutton (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  11. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Tom Davies (Tranmere Rovers).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel Grant (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Muldoon.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joel Mumbongo (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Dacres-Cogley.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Falkingham (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Booking

    Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers).

  17. Post update

    Levi Sutton (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Grant following a fast break.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Davies (Tranmere Rovers) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rhys Hughes with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by George Thomson.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient372111549252474
2Northampton381912752331969
3Stevenage371910851341767
4Carlisle381812858362266
5Stockport3918101152331964
6Salford391891261441763
7Bradford371613845321361
8Mansfield3716101155451058
9Sutton United381511124040056
10Barrow38167154043-355
11Swindon371312124943651
12Doncaster38156174052-1251
13Tranmere391311153840-250
14Walsall381116113935449
15Grimsby371212133943-448
16Wimbledon391113154145-446
17Gillingham381111162640-1444
18Newport371013143843-543
19Crewe37915133447-1342
20Harrogate38912174355-1239
21Colchester38910193446-1237
22Crawley38910194260-1837
23Hartlepool38614184167-2632
24Rochdale3868243359-2626
View full League Two table

