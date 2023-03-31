Tranmere Rovers v Harrogate Town

Substitution, Harrogate Town. Matty Daly replaces Daniel Grant.
Line-ups
Tranmere
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 23Hewelt
- 2Dacres-CogleyBooked at 54mins
- 5Davies
- 14TurnbullBooked at 68mins
- 3Bristow
- 6Merrie
- 24HendryBooked at 63mins
- 17Hughes
- 11Hawkes
- 26Saunders
- 25MumbongoSubstituted forHemmingsat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 4O'Connor
- 10Hemmings
- 19Chalmers
- 27Burton
- 32Taylor
- 33Turner-Cooke
- 34Hoti
Harrogate
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Oxley
- 7Thomson
- 15O'ConnorBooked at 35mins
- 34Eastman
- 33Foulds
- 18Muldoon
- 4FalkinghamBooked at 49mins
- 17SuttonBooked at 68mins
- 9GrantSubstituted forDalyat 68'minutes
- 10Olaigbe
- 29Armstrong
Substitutes
- 3Mattock
- 6Burrell
- 12Folarin
- 16Pattison
- 21Jameson
- 23McArdle
- 28Daly
- Referee:
- Sunny Sukhvir Gill
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Substitution
Booking
Levi Sutton (Harrogate Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jordan Turnbull (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Turnbull (Tranmere Rovers).
Post update
Levi Sutton (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Kane Hemmings replaces Joel Mumbongo.
Booking
Regan Hendry (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Regan Hendry (Tranmere Rovers).
Post update
Levi Sutton (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Tom Davies (Tranmere Rovers).
Post update
Attempt saved. Daniel Grant (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Muldoon.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joel Mumbongo (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Dacres-Cogley.
Post update
Attempt saved. Josh Falkingham (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers).
Post update
Levi Sutton (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Grant following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tom Davies (Tranmere Rovers) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rhys Hughes with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by George Thomson.
