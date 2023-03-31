Close menu
League Two
StockportStockport County1SalfordSalford City1

Stockport County v Salford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Stockport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 4Wright
  • 6Horsfall
  • 23HusseyBooked at 71mins
  • 3Knoyle
  • 7Lemonheigh-EvansSubstituted forSarcevicat 65'minutes
  • 18Croasdale
  • 8Camps
  • 17Rydel
  • 19Wootton
  • 9MaddenSubstituted forHippolyteat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Byrne
  • 10Sarcevic
  • 15Johnson
  • 16Stretton
  • 20Olaofe
  • 21Hippolyte
  • 25Jaros

Salford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Cairns
  • 4LoweSubstituted forBarryat 63'minutes
  • 42Vassell
  • 26Leak
  • 38McLoughlinSubstituted forTourayat 37'minutes
  • 6Watt
  • 14MallanBooked at 67mins
  • 24Bolton
  • 16Galbraith
  • 18McAleny
  • 9Hendry

Substitutes

  • 3Touray
  • 8Lund
  • 13Bellagambi
  • 15Mariappa
  • 17Smith
  • 20Barry
  • 27Morton
Referee:
Adam Herczeg

Match Stats

Home TeamStockportAway TeamSalford
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Luke Bolton (Salford City).

  2. Post update

    Myles Hippolyte (Stockport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stephen Mallan (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  4. Booking

    Chris Hussey (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Louie Barry (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Chris Hussey (Stockport County).

  7. Post update

    Elliot Watt (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Rydel (Stockport County).

  9. Booking

    Stephen Mallan (Salford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Mallan (Salford City).

  11. Post update

    Antoni Sarcevic (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Stockport County. Myles Hippolyte replaces Paddy Madden.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Stockport County. Antoni Sarcevic replaces Connor Lemonheigh-Evans.

  14. Post update

    Elliot Watt (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Callum Camps (Stockport County).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Salford City. Louie Barry replaces Jason Lowe.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Mallan (Salford City).

  18. Post update

    Paddy Madden (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Ryan Leak.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Callum Hendry (Salford City).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient372111549252474
2Northampton381912752331969
3Stevenage371910851341767
4Carlisle381812858362266
5Stockport3918101152331964
6Salford391891261441763
7Bradford371613845321361
8Mansfield3716101155451058
9Sutton United381511124040056
10Barrow38167154043-355
11Swindon371312124943651
12Doncaster38156174052-1251
13Tranmere391311153840-250
14Walsall381116113935449
15Grimsby371212133943-448
16Wimbledon391113154145-446
17Gillingham381111162640-1444
18Newport371013143843-543
19Crewe37915133447-1342
20Harrogate38912174355-1239
21Colchester38910193446-1237
22Crawley38910194260-1837
23Hartlepool38614184167-2632
24Rochdale3868243359-2626
View full League Two table

