Stockport County v Salford City

Foul by Luke Bolton (Salford City).
Line-ups
Stockport
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hinchliffe
- 4Wright
- 6Horsfall
- 23HusseyBooked at 71mins
- 3Knoyle
- 7Lemonheigh-EvansSubstituted forSarcevicat 65'minutes
- 18Croasdale
- 8Camps
- 17Rydel
- 19Wootton
- 9MaddenSubstituted forHippolyteat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Byrne
- 10Sarcevic
- 15Johnson
- 16Stretton
- 20Olaofe
- 21Hippolyte
- 25Jaros
Salford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Cairns
- 4LoweSubstituted forBarryat 63'minutes
- 42Vassell
- 26Leak
- 38McLoughlinSubstituted forTourayat 37'minutes
- 6Watt
- 14MallanBooked at 67mins
- 24Bolton
- 16Galbraith
- 18McAleny
- 9Hendry
Substitutes
- 3Touray
- 8Lund
- 13Bellagambi
- 15Mariappa
- 17Smith
- 20Barry
- 27Morton
- Referee:
- Adam Herczeg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Myles Hippolyte (Stockport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Stephen Mallan (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Chris Hussey (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Louie Barry (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Hussey (Stockport County).
Elliot Watt (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Rydel (Stockport County).
Stephen Mallan (Salford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stephen Mallan (Salford City).
Antoni Sarcevic (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Stockport County. Myles Hippolyte replaces Paddy Madden.
Substitution, Stockport County. Antoni Sarcevic replaces Connor Lemonheigh-Evans.
Elliot Watt (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Camps (Stockport County).
Substitution, Salford City. Louie Barry replaces Jason Lowe.
Foul by Stephen Mallan (Salford City).
Paddy Madden (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Ryan Leak.
Foul by Callum Hendry (Salford City).
Match report to follow.