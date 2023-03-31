Close menu
Championship
BurnleyBurnley0SunderlandSunderland0

Burnley v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 49Muric
  • 14Roberts
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 36Beyer
  • 29MaatsenBooked at 57mins
  • 24CullenBooked at 53mins
  • 8Brownhill
  • 17Manuel
  • 23Tella
  • 19Zaroury
  • 10Barnes

Substitutes

  • 4Cork
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 11Twine
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 18Ekdal
  • 22da Silva
  • 45Obafemi

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 32Hume
  • 13O'Nien
  • 6Batth
  • 11Gooch
  • 24Neil
  • 39Ekwah
  • 10Roberts
  • 21Pritchard
  • 20Clarke
  • 28Gelhardt

Substitutes

  • 3Cirkin
  • 12Bass
  • 16Diallo
  • 17Ba
  • 22Lihadji
  • 25Michut
  • 45Anderson
Referee:
Jarred Gillett

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anass Zaroury (Burnley) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left.

  2. Booking

    Ian Maatsen (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ian Maatsen (Burnley).

  4. Post update

    Trai Hume (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anass Zaroury.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

  7. Post update

    Pierre Ekwah (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Booking

    Josh Cullen (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Josh Cullen (Burnley).

  10. Post update

    Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Nathan Tella (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Trai Hume (Sunderland).

  13. Post update

    Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Danny Batth (Sunderland).

  15. Post update

    Jordan Beyer (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Alex Pritchard (Sunderland).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Pierre Ekwah.

  18. Post update

    Connor Roberts (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Trai Hume (Sunderland).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Jordan Beyer.

Friday 31st March 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley382412274294584
2Sheff Utd37217958332570
3Middlesbrough382071169422767
4Luton381713846351164
5Blackburn37194144342161
6Millwall38179124840860
7Norwich381691352411157
8Coventry3815121147371057
9West Brom371510124739855
10Watford381413114540555
11Sunderland391412135346754
12Preston381411133443-953
13Stoke38139164845348
14Bristol City381212144546-148
15Hull381211154353-1047
16Swansea381210165157-646
17Birmingham38129174250-845
18Reading38136194058-1845
19QPR38119183859-2142
20Rotherham37913154151-1040
21Cardiff37109182841-1339
22Huddersfield3899203253-2136
23Blackpool38811194058-1835
24Wigan38713183359-2631
View full Championship table

