Burnley v Sunderland

Attempt missed. Anass Zaroury (Burnley) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left.
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 49Muric
- 14Roberts
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 36Beyer
- 29MaatsenBooked at 57mins
- 24CullenBooked at 53mins
- 8Brownhill
- 17Manuel
- 23Tella
- 19Zaroury
- 10Barnes
Substitutes
- 4Cork
- 7Gudmundsson
- 11Twine
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 18Ekdal
- 22da Silva
- 45Obafemi
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Patterson
- 32Hume
- 13O'Nien
- 6Batth
- 11Gooch
- 24Neil
- 39Ekwah
- 10Roberts
- 21Pritchard
- 20Clarke
- 28Gelhardt
Substitutes
- 3Cirkin
- 12Bass
- 16Diallo
- 17Ba
- 22Lihadji
- 25Michut
- 45Anderson
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Booking
Ian Maatsen (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ian Maatsen (Burnley).
Trai Hume (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anass Zaroury.
Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).
Post update
Pierre Ekwah (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Josh Cullen (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Josh Cullen (Burnley).
Post update
Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nathan Tella (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Trai Hume (Sunderland).
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Danny Batth (Sunderland).
Jordan Beyer (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Pritchard (Sunderland).
Attempt saved. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Pierre Ekwah.
Connor Roberts (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Trai Hume (Sunderland).
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Jordan Beyer.
