Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Lewis Fiorini scored his second goal in six under-21 appearances for Scotland

Manchester City pair Dire Mebude and Lewis Fiorini scored fantastic goals as Scotland Under-21s lost out in a friendly with Sweden in Spain.

Mebude, 18, marked his debut at this level with the opener at the Pinatar Arena, firing in after nine minutes.

Hugo Larsson equalised from close range soon after and the Swedes took control with second-half goals from Otto Rosengren and Roony Bardghji.

Fiorini cracked home a stunning volley in stoppage-time.

On an evening of fine finishes, Fiorini's was the pick of the bunch as he cut across a high, looping corner to find the net from 20 yards.

Fiorini had earlier picked out Mebude with a fizzing pass for the first goal, but the teenager still had a lot to do as he jinked past two opponents before unleashing a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Celtic's Ben Summers then drove wide before Scot Gemmill's side were guilty of switching off at a corner, allowing Malmo's Larsson to squeeze in the leveller.

There was a reprieve for Scotland when Sebastian Nanasi hit the crossbar just before half-time but the Swedes would not be denied after the interval.

Rosengren linked cleverly with Noah Persson to sweep the ball low past Cieran Slicker.

Manchester City's Slicker made two good saves to deny Bardghji and Daniel Svensson but could do nothing about the third goal.

Already a first team regular at Copenhagen at 17, substitute Bardghji lashed a great, angled shot into the corner of the net.

Gemmill's side next play Wales on Sunday as they build towards a Euro 2025 qualifying campaign which begins in September, with Spain and Belgium in the group.