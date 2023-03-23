Last updated on .From the section England

Maradona is a legendary figure in Naples following his time with Napoli

A fan who travelled to Naples for England's Euro 2024 qualifier with Italy with an offensive banner about Diego Maradona has had their ticket cancelled by the Football Association.

The fixture is being played Napoli's Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, where the Argentina legend played 257 times and won two league titles.

Maradona died aged 60 in 2020.

An FA spokesperson "strongly condemned" the individual, saying the flag included a "highly offensive message".

"We immediately took steps to have their ticket cancelled before the match," a statement added.

Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time, famously scored his 'Hand of God' goal against England in the 1986 World Cup.