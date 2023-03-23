Last updated on .From the section Football

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal win the 2016 European Championship

Cristiano Ronaldo made a world-record 197th men's international appearance in Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifying opener in Lisbon.

Ronaldo moved level with Kuwait forward Bader Al-Mutawa on 196 caps when he faced Morocco at the World Cup.

The 38-year-old - now playing in Saudi Arabia for Al Nassr - has scored a men's record 118 international goals.

He made his international debut in 2003 and became the first man to score in five World Cups in Qatar last year.

