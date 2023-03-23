Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Cristiano Ronaldo made a world-record 197th men's international appearance in Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifying opener in Lisbon.
Ronaldo moved level with Kuwait forward Bader Al-Mutawa on 196 caps when he faced Morocco at the World Cup.
The 38-year-old - now playing in Saudi Arabia for Al Nassr - has scored a men's record 118 international goals.
He made his international debut in 2003 and became the first man to score in five World Cups in Qatar last year.
Line-ups
Portugal
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Rui Patrício
- 13Danilo
- 4Rúben Dias
- 14Inácio
- 6João Palhinha
- 20Cancelo
- 10Bernardo Silva
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 5Guerreiro
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 11João Félix
Substitutes
- 2Dalot
- 3António Silva
- 9Gonçalo Ramos
- 12Sá
- 15Rafael Leão
- 16Otávio
- 17João Mário
- 18Neves
- 19Nuno Mendes
- 21Jota
- 22Aussumone Biai
- 23Vitinha
Liechtenstein
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Büchel
- 20Wolfinger
- 6Malin
- 4Traber
- 23Hofer
- 14Meier
- 17Frommelt
- 10Wieser
- 18Hasler
- 19Gassner
- 8Sele
Substitutes
- 2Beck
- 3Wolfinger
- 5Lüchinger
- 7Netzer
- 9Frick
- 11Kardesoglu
- 12Ospelt
- 13Lorenz
- 15Yildiz
- 16Wolfinger
- 21Lo Russo
- 22Marxer
- Referee:
- Espen Eskås
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home80%
- Away20%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Attempt missed. João Félix (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raphaël Guerreiro.
Foul by Rúben Dias (Portugal).
Aron Sele (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. João Félix (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
João Félix (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andreas Malin (Liechtenstein).
Offside, Portugal. Bruno Fernandes tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
João Félix (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Noah Frommelt (Liechtenstein).
Foul by Raphaël Guerreiro (Portugal).
Aron Sele (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by João Palhinha (Portugal).
Post update
Sandro Wolfinger (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 1, Liechtenstein 0. João Cancelo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Nicolas Hasler.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Noah Frommelt.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.