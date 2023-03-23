Close menu
European Championship Qualifying - Group J
PortugalPortugal1LiechtensteinLiechtenstein0

Portugal v Liechtenstein: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped men's international player

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal win the 2016 European Championship

Cristiano Ronaldo made a world-record 197th men's international appearance in Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifying opener in Lisbon.

Ronaldo moved level with Kuwait forward Bader Al-Mutawa on 196 caps when he faced Morocco at the World Cup.

The 38-year-old - now playing in Saudi Arabia for Al Nassr - has scored a men's record 118 international goals.

He made his international debut in 2003 and became the first man to score in five World Cups in Qatar last year.

Line-ups

Portugal

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 13Danilo
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 14Inácio
  • 6João Palhinha
  • 20Cancelo
  • 10Bernardo Silva
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 5Guerreiro
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 11João Félix

Substitutes

  • 2Dalot
  • 3António Silva
  • 9Gonçalo Ramos
  • 12
  • 15Rafael Leão
  • 16Otávio
  • 17João Mário
  • 18Neves
  • 19Nuno Mendes
  • 21Jota
  • 22Aussumone Biai
  • 23Vitinha

Liechtenstein

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Büchel
  • 20Wolfinger
  • 6Malin
  • 4Traber
  • 23Hofer
  • 14Meier
  • 17Frommelt
  • 10Wieser
  • 18Hasler
  • 19Gassner
  • 8Sele

Substitutes

  • 2Beck
  • 3Wolfinger
  • 5Lüchinger
  • 7Netzer
  • 9Frick
  • 11Kardesoglu
  • 12Ospelt
  • 13Lorenz
  • 15Yildiz
  • 16Wolfinger
  • 21Lo Russo
  • 22Marxer
Referee:
Espen Eskås

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugalAway TeamLiechtenstein
Possession
Home80%
Away20%
Shots
Home5
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. João Félix (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raphaël Guerreiro.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Rúben Dias (Portugal).

  5. Post update

    Aron Sele (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. João Félix (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    João Félix (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Andreas Malin (Liechtenstein).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Portugal. Bruno Fernandes tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    João Félix (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Noah Frommelt (Liechtenstein).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Raphaël Guerreiro (Portugal).

  13. Post update

    Aron Sele (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by João Palhinha (Portugal).

  15. Post update

    Sandro Wolfinger (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Portugal 1, Liechtenstein 0. João Cancelo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Nicolas Hasler.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Noah Frommelt.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

