Ryan Law spent 15 years at Plymouth Argyle as he came up through the youth ranks to make the first team

Truro City have signed former Plymouth Argyle left-back Ryan Law and AFC Wimbledon forward Obed Yeboah on permanent deals as well as bringing in York City defender Sam Sanders on loan.

Law, 23, was released by Argyle in the summer and previously spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at the White Tigers.

He played 31 times for Argyle and spent last season on loan at League Two side Gillingham and non-league Yeovil Town.

Yeboah, 18, is the nephew of former Leeds united forward Tony Yeboah.

Having come up through the Dons' youth academy he made his first-team debut last season and had a loan spell at Corinthian Casuals in the Isthmian League before being released by the London side in May.

Sanders, 21, has agreed a six-month loan deal, having helped York win promotion out of National League North in 2022.

He has 20 National League appearances for York and had a spell on loan with Boston United in the National League North towards the end of last season.

"Lawsy is someone I've known for a long time," manager Paul Wotton told the club website external-link .

"He had an unbelievable season for us on loan when he was just 18.

"He's someone I've always kept my eye on. Persistence has paid off in the end and we've finally got our man. I'm thrilled to get him in."