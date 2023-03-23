Ghana 1-0 Angola: Antoine Semenyo scores as Chris Hughton wins first game in charge
Last updated on .From the section Football
Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo scored a 96th-minute winner against Angola to give Chris Hughton victory in his first competitive game as Ghana boss.
Former Brighton manager Hughton, 64, was appointed Black Stars boss in February - his first managerial position since he was sacked by Nottingham Forest in September 2021.
Semenyo scored his first goal for his country from a free-kick.
The win means Ghana are top of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group.
Angola remain second in Group E, three points behind Ghana, with the two sides meeting again on Monday.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment