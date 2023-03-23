Last updated on .From the section Football

Chris Hughton was part of the Ghana coaching staff during the World Cup in Qatar last year

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo scored a 96th-minute winner against Angola to give Chris Hughton victory in his first competitive game as Ghana boss.

Former Brighton manager Hughton, 64, was appointed Black Stars boss in February - his first managerial position since he was sacked by Nottingham Forest in September 2021.

Semenyo scored his first goal for his country from a free-kick.

The win means Ghana are top of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group.

Angola remain second in Group E, three points behind Ghana, with the two sides meeting again on Monday.