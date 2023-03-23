Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Florent Hoti (right) has played for Kosovo's under-21 side

Managerless Tranmere Rovers have signed free-agent midfielder Florent Hoti on a short-term contract.

The 22-year-old Kosovan has been on trial at Prenton Park after leaving Scottish club Arbroath, where he made seven appearances this season.

Previously, he played two EFL Trophy games for Rochdale in 2018-19 before moving to Dundee United and Forfar.

"It's no secret that we've got an extensive injury list at the moment," said Rovers caretaker boss Ian Dawes.

"Bringing Flo in will help us with that situation as well as him adding his qualities into the team."

Tranmere sacked manager Micky Mellon on Sunday with the team 14th in League Two and 11 points adrift of the play-off places.

They are away to Colchester United on Saturday.