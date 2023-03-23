Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Oldham Athletic are 15th in the National League table with nine games remaining

Oldham Athletic will complete a deal to buy back their Boundary Park ground and its surrounding land on Friday.

The club said they had agreed a deal to buy the ground in August 2022 after businessman Frank Rothwell bought the club from Abdallah Lemsagam that year.

They went on to buy Oldham Event Centre Limited, which operates the hospitality in the Joe Royle Stand, in October.

The club had hoped to complete a deal before Christmas, but have now finalised terms to take back control.

In a joint statement Oldham directors Frank Rothwell, Luke Rothwell and Su Schofield gave "huge thanks and gratitude" to the stadium's former owners, Simon Blitz and Danny Gazal - previously chairman and director respectively at the club.

"They have been extremely patient, trusted us 100% and honoured the handshake on 9 May 2022. They have been incredible and are forever welcome to Boundary Park. True gentlemen," they said.

"We are constantly looking at opportunities that would enable us to improve and extend the facilities that we can provide for the benefit of all Oldhamers. For now let's celebrate and enjoy having a forever home."

Oldham, who last year became the first club to have played in the Premier League to be relegated to non-league, are 15th in the National League table and 11 points above the relegation places.