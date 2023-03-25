Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls finished fourth in Combined Counties League Premier Division South last season

Jersey Bulls remain in the promotion picture as Lorne Bickley scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Colliers Wood.

Bickley marked his return to the team by firing the Bulls in front in the 28th minute after running on to a ball over the top from Jay Giles.

He doubled the lead only four minutes into the second half by playing a one-two with Jack Boyle and slotting home.

Bulls remain third in the table, three points behind Badshot Lea and five adrift of leaders Raynes Park Vale.

"In the first half, we were overplaying a little bit and every time we turned the ball over, it gave them an opportunity to break on us," boss Gary Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"Lorne had one chance in that half and he put it away - other than that, I think we played in front of them too much.

"Second half, we got the early goal and controlled the game better. We didn't give them so many opportunities on the counter."

Bulls have played two more games than the two sides above them and take on Raynes Park at Springfield Stadium next.