Euro 2024: Can you name the European Championship winners?
The 2024 European Championship qualifying campaign is up and running with players dreaming of lifting the trophy when the final is played in Berlin, Germany.
But how well do you know former winners of the competition over the past 35 years?
We have provided clues for 14 players who have lifted the trophy since 1988 and you have six minutes to name them. Good luck.
Can you name the European Championship Winner?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|11
|12
|13
|14