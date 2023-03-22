Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Penybont were promoted to the Cymru Premier in 2019

Cymru Premier sides Penybont and Airbus UK have been deducted points for a breach of league rules.

Both clubs failed to correctly follow the use of youth substitutes in Cymru Premier fixtures.

Penybont have been deducted six points while Airbus, already on minus two for previously fielding an ineligible player, have been deducted three points.

Both clubs have until Wednesday, 29 March to submit appeals.

Cymru Premier rules state that clubs must include academy players on their bench and a fourth substitution must be an academy player.