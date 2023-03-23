Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Harrison Biggins has played 37 games for Doncaster this season after joining from Fleetwood last summer

Doncaster Rovers duo Harrison Biggins and George Miller are unlikely to play again this season, head coach Danny Schofield has confirmed.

Both players aggravated existing injuries in last Saturday's defeat at Salford City and will require surgery.

Biggins will have a hernia operation while Miller will undergo knee surgery in the coming weeks following a scan.

"I'd be surprised if we saw either of them again this season," Schofield told the Rovers website. external-link

"To have them not available is a real challenge for us."

Schofield said both players had been carrying and managing their injuries in recent weeks.

He is hoping goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell's shoulder injury will have healed in time for Saturday's League Two game against Northampton Town, although Ro-Shaun Williams remains unavailable with a shin injury.