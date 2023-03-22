The new conditions in non-league player contracts come into effect on 1 July 2023

National League players might strike over changes made by the Football Association to contracts for next season, Oldham's Peter Clarke has said.

New conditions see injured non-league players only paid in full for 12 weeks.

Clubs can then reduce wages to statutory sick pay - £99.35 a week - until they are fit, or up to 28 weeks.

Defender Clarke, who is on the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) players' board, said all options need to be looked at.

"A strike sounds very drastic. Is it something we want? I don't think so. Is it something the FA want? I don't think so either. But is it something that may happen? Quite possibly," he said.

"I think all options have got to be explored. Hopefully the FA and the captains' group can work this out as amicably as possible. But there have been times where strikes have been necessary."

The changes also mean players face having their contract terminated with three months' notice if a club-instructed doctor says they are unable to play for at least four months, leading to fears players with long-term Achilles or knee ligament injuries could be released.

The PFA, which does not represent National League players, has told the FA it cannot support the measures which come into effect on 1 July.

Clarke, on loan at National League club Oldham from League Two Walsall, says any pay cut will affect players' mental health as they worry about money instead of their performance on the pitch.

"Mid- to long-term injuries have various impacts - there's a physical aspect, there's an emotional aspect because they live for playing games and undoubtedly it's going to have an affect on individuals mentally," he said.

"We don't want an added worry that you're not going to be able to pay bills, that you're not going to be able to make a mortgage payment.

"The knock-on of this could be catastrophic. If they get a long-term injury players could lose their homes. That's unacceptable."

'Players' livelihoods and mortgages at stake'

Under the changes, players for clubs below English football's fifth tier would be paid their full wage for six weeks, rather than up to 12 weeks in the National League.

In response, eighth-tier Macclesfield FC said external-link they would offer players the option to be paid their normal wage through a period of serious injury.

The PFA's general counsel James King said the FA's proposals were "really concerning" and that they had hoped for an improved position in terms of contracts, "not worse".

"We feel like there's a misunderstanding of the position a significant number of these guys are in and the fact this is their livelihood, their mortgages are at stake," said King. "They're their family's support in a really challenging economic time.

"We hope the FA will listen to the players' views and think again. Just to hammer the point home we had warned the FA we would have to inform the players of the changes and we didn't think it would be happily accepted.

"To have their rights diminished in this way has struck a nerve."

The FA said: "Following a period of consultation with the relevant stakeholders, we have updated the standard-form non-league contract in order to better reflect current employment legislation and to provide each party with greater certainty in this area.

"In doing so, we have sought to balance the interests of both clubs and players."