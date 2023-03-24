Ryan Christie's goal gave Scotland victory over Ireland and set them on course to win their Nations League section

Euro 2024 Qualifying Group A: Scotland v Cyprus Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date : Saturday, 25 March Kick-off : 14:00 GMT Coverage : Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland

The last time Scotland played Cyprus, Eamonn Brophy started up front and Oliver Burke came off the bench to score an 89th-minute winner. It was Steve Clarke's first game as manager and it was, in the grand Hampden tradition, a heartstopper.

Cyprus will be in Glasgow again on Saturday, followed by Spain on Tuesday, as the qualification campaign for the Euros begins anew.

Much has changed since Clarke's debut in June 2019 but, then again, much has also changed since we last saw his team in a competitive match six months ago.

There was no VAR in domestic football back then. Only two points separated Celtic and Rangers, Livingston were sitting third, Giovanni van Bronckhorst was the manager at Ibrox and Jim Goodwin was going pretty well at Aberdeen.

It feels like an age since Scotland had that triple header in September, a stunning 3-0 win over Ukraine, a deserved 2-1 victory over Republic of Ireland, and a 0-0 draw against Ukraine in Krakow that earned top spot in their Nations League group.

It's worth looking back to where Clarke left off in the hope that what his players found then can be repeated now. The resilience they showed in those three games was something to see.

Before the 3-0 victory against the Ukrainians, Clarke lost his captain Andy Robertson. Twenty-six minutes into it, he lost Nathan Patterson. Before the end, Kieran Tierney had gone off, not that it mattered at that point. Scotland were 2-0 ahead and would soon make it three.

This against a side that had done a number on them in a World Cup play-off at Hampden not long before.

Scotland had banged on Ukraine's door all night but it would not open. The patience and belief they showed was impressive. Eventually, they got one, then two, then three. Lyndon Dykes scored twice in 13 minutes, which was more than he had scored in his previous 26 hours for QPR.

Clarke and his players developed a knack for problem-solving in September.

Three days after beating Ukraine they were again without Robertson for the Ireland game. Craig Gordon, in hospital overnight awaiting the birth of his son, had not slept going into it. Jack Hendry had only played 97 minutes all season, for two different clubs in two different countries. Both were pivotal.

Ireland went ahead early, then Tierney went off injured just before half-time. Hendry, his lack of match action in no way visible, equalised. Then Aaron Hickey went off just short of the hour.

Scotland were now without Robertson, Tierney, Patterson and Hickey at full-back. Anthony Ralston and Greg Taylor appeared - and Clarke's side kicked on to win.

Some of their football was really good, but it was their mettle that stood out most of all.

That win left them one point away from topping their Nations League group. They needed to go to Krakow to play Ukraine to get it. More endurance was required. Tierney and Scott McKenna did not make it. Three of the back four that had started in the 3-0 win at Hampden were unavailable six days later.

Clarke was missing half a dozen defenders for that trip. Scott McTominay was suspended so he was out too. Ten frontline players were absent. And a virus hit the camp that week.

Still they managed to keep a clean sheet and get the point they needed. All those unavailable defenders and Scotland conceded one goal across the three games. For tenacity and staying power, it was an outstanding run.

Scots must overcome adversity again

Adversity has arrived again, of course. Hendry, an immense performer in September despite his chronic lack of game time, is out. McKenna, a resolute operator in two of the three games, is also absent. A new centre-back pairing is required now.

Some of Clarke's players have had a worrying lack of minutes in their legs. Liam Cooper has not played since 5 February; Billy Gilmour has played 80 minutes this year; Tierney has not started a game since 27 January; Ryan Christie since 21 January; Patterson has not featured since 3 January.

As a squad, these are the sorts of challenges they overcame in September. If Clarke's players can find that kind of gutsiness over the coming days, then they can start this campaign on a sound note, with a win over Cyprus (a non-negotiable) and a point (at least) against Spain.

One of the questions is what system will Clarke deploy. He had a back four against Ireland and in both games against Ukraine. He did not have Robertson and Tierney available at the same time back then, but he does now. How does that change things?

Does he ditch a system that worked to make room for Robertson and Tierney or can he house both in the team while playing four at the back?

A three is usually his natural inclination, but is it the best way to go? September would suggest not, but trying to second guess Clarke on this is a mug's game.

Only those with an eye on training will know which of his three goalkeepers has moved ahead of the rest, and the same goes for the formation of his defence. Is it three or four? How is Dom Hyam of Blackburn showing up? Is Porteous a shoo-in? What about the old favourite Grant Hanley?

This is all part of the buzz - and it does not begin and end at the back. Clarke has his mainstays in midfield and has Che Adams up front.

In September, Christie started two and appeared off the bench in one - and he did well. He's not starting for Bournemouth, but has put in some strong performances as a replacement. Is that enough or is it time to have a closer look at Lewis Ferguson?

The midfielder is going well with Bologna in Serie A. He scored his fourth goal of the league season at the weekend, a strike that moved him ahead of Joe Jordan in the Scots in Serie A goalscoring charts. He's still one behind Hickey and is halfway to catching Graeme Souness. Denis Law is still out on his own at the top.

Clarke has injuries, but he's also got options. Adams will surely start up front but it is good to see Dykes back in good fettle. He's scored only once since late October, but barren runs with his club do not tend to put him off.

Happily restored to full health after a desperate experience with pneumonia the big man clearly enjoys having the Scotland jersey on his back.

At an outrageous £90 a pop for the new 150th anniversary version it would be a nice touch if the Scotland players gifted their shirts to supporters in the aftermath of the Cyprus game. Giving them a performance and three points would be welcome, too.