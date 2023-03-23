Cyprus held Northern Ireland to a 2-2 Nations League draw in Belfast last June

Euro 2024 Qualifying Group A: Scotland v Cyprus Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date : Saturday, 25 March Kick-off : 14:00 GMT Coverage : Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland

"That was interesting". Steve Clarke was as understated as ever in the minutes after his first game in charge of Scotland against Cyprus in the meat of the last European Championship qualifying campaign.

Oliver Burke scored in the final minute of regulation time to ensure Clarke got off to a winning start and now he and his players prepare to face the Cypriots again in their Euro 2024 opener.

On paper, the Scots open with their easiest fixture of this group, but given both meetings in 2019 were close-calls, that is not how the Scotland manager will approach it.

The visitors arrive in Glasgow having only won three of their last 25 competitive matches including just once in each of their previous two groups in World Cup qualifying and the Nations League last year.

Indeed, Cyprus have emerged victorious on just 35 occasions in qualifying matches as they prepare for their 237th.

And only four of those wins could be described as big upsets, including their most famous against Spain in 1998 with the fathers of current squad members Alexander and Danilo Spoljaric, and St Mirren's Alex Gogic, on the scoresheet against Raul, Luis Enrique and co.

Who are the players to watch?

The Cypriots came from behind to equalise in both of the encounters with Scotland in 2019, with Hampden scorer Ioannis Kousolos and former Rangers and Dundee player Georgios Efrem in the squad again this time around.

Likely to play key roles are centre-back Kostantinos Laifis of Standard Liege, who came up against Rangers in the Europa League three seasons ago; midfielder Grigoris Kastanos, whose Salernitana side drew 2-2 with Lewis Ferguson's Bologna in Serie A recently; and Omonia's teenage winger Loizos Loizou, who was a regular under Neil Lennon in the Europa League.

It's also worth keeping an eye on Sporting Kansas City striker Marinos Tzionis, who scored the only goal in one of Cyprus' rare, recent wins against Greece in the Nations League.

One more encouraging note for Scotland is that none of the Cypriots' three goalkeepers are first choice at club level.

Cyprus have never qualified for a major tournament and that record won't be changing any time soon. And there are much bigger fish to fry for Clarke's men in this section, starting with the Spanish on Tuesday.

However, three points haven't always been a guarantee for the Scots in the opening game of late. Indeed, the last time they did win a European Championship qualifying curtain-raiser was in 2006.

They won't get away with extending that poor run this time either.