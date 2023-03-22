Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Lewis Bate scored once in 35 appearances for Oxford during his season-long loan from Leeds

Oxford United's on-loan Leeds midfielder Lewis Bate is likely to miss the rest of the season with a hand injury.

The 20-year-old had surgery after breaking a bone during this month's 3-2 home defeat by Derby in League One.

He came on as a late substitute in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Morecambe.

"It's unfortunate but unavoidable. The nature of the injury just means we can't risk him playing right now," said Oxford manager Liam Manning.

"He wanted to play on but we can't delay it or it could lead to long-term issues and that is too great a risk, so he is going to have to sit the matches out for the foreseeable future.

"Lewis is gutted but he is a very talented player and has a very bright future ahead of him. Oxford fans have seen that this season, and like us will be wishing him a speedy recovery."