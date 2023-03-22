Uefa to investigate Barcelona over payments to former referees' official
Uefa has appointed ethics and disciplinary inspectors to look into payments made by Barcelona to a former vice-president of Spain's referees' committee.
A court heard Barcelona have been indicted for "corruption", "breach of trust" and "false business records".
Prosecutors allege Barca paid 8.4m euros (£7.4m) to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira and his company in return for favourable refereeing decisions.
Barcelona deny any wrongdoing.
Uefa said: "Ethics and disciplinary inspectors have been appointed to conduct an investigation regarding a potential violation of Uefa's legal framework by FC Barcelona in connection with the so-called 'Caso Negreira'".
More to follow.
