Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Ben Foster made 27 Premier League appearances for Watford last season

Former Manchester United and England goalkeeper Ben Foster has come out of retirement to sign for National League Wrexham.

Foster, 39, called time on his playing career in September 2022.

But the eight-cap player has rejoined Wrexham, who he played for on loan in 2005.

He has signed a deal with the north Wales club, who are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, until the end of the season.

"I'm over the moon," said Foster.

"I've been at the club an hour this morning and it seems a really nice place. Everyone is down to earth and the manager's top class.

"It's changed a lot since I was last here, but it's nice to be back and it's nice to be back as a player too. It will be interesting to see how my body feels after training today."

Foster was a youngster at Stoke City when he played for Wrexham on loan 18 years ago, and was spotted by then Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

He joined United in 2005 and spent five years at Old Trafford - although that spell included two seasons on loan at Watford - and played 23 games for the Red Devils, twice helping the club win the League Cup.

Foster moved to Birmingham for a two-year spell in 2010, winning the League Cup again in his first season before spending the second on loan at West Brom, who then signed him in the summer of 2012.

He spent six campaigns at The Hawthorns before rejoining Watford in 2018 and made the most recent of 519 senior career appearances in the club's final home game in the Premier League last season.

Foster made his international debut in 2007 and made his final England appearance in a group stage dead rubber against Costa Rica at the 2014 World Cup.

This week Wrexham lost keeper Rob Lainton to a knee ligament injury. He has been the club's first choice keeper since February.

"We're delighted to welcome Ben to the club," said Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson.

"With Rob Lainton getting injured it was important we had all bases covered going into the last part of the season, which this signing ensures."

Wrexham are three points clear at the top of the National League table and also announced the signing of Barrow striker Billy Waters on Tuesday.