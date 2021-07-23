Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Michael Beale (right) is planning changes at Rangers but Alfredo Morelos may be moving on

Rangers manager Michael Beale hopes to sign at least five new players this summer. (Sun) external-link

Beale will not put a limit on the number of summer recruits. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson would like to see Billy Gilmour back at Ibrox with the Scotland midfielder having struggled for appearances at Brighton and Hove Albion. (Record) external-link

Reports in Turkey suggest Galatasaray have made contact with Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos, who is out of contract this summer. (Sun) external-link

Former Celtic defender Alan Stubbs expects manager Ange Postecoglou to stay at the club next season for another crack at the Champions League. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Callum McGregor's former manager Notts County, Mark Fotheringham, "never had any doubts over Callum making it big" as the Celtic midfielder prepares to win his 50th Scotland cap. (Sun) external-link

Scotland assistant John Carver says Celtic captain McGregor is "a coach on the pitch". (Herald - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says Scotland Under-21 goalkeeper Ross Sinclair is knocking at the door of the first team. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen's on-loan Ajax keeper Jay Gorter is putting his future with the Dutch club on hold as he focuses on the Dons. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Swedish FA boss Mats Enquist believes football has become handcuffed by VAR. (Record) external-link