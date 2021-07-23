Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Beale, Morelos, Celtic, Postecoglou, McGregor, Scotland
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers manager Michael Beale hopes to sign at least five new players this summer. (Sun)
Beale will not put a limit on the number of summer recruits. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson would like to see Billy Gilmour back at Ibrox with the Scotland midfielder having struggled for appearances at Brighton and Hove Albion. (Record)
Reports in Turkey suggest Galatasaray have made contact with Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos, who is out of contract this summer. (Sun)
Former Celtic defender Alan Stubbs expects manager Ange Postecoglou to stay at the club next season for another crack at the Champions League. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Callum McGregor's former manager Notts County, Mark Fotheringham, "never had any doubts over Callum making it big" as the Celtic midfielder prepares to win his 50th Scotland cap. (Sun)
Scotland assistant John Carver says Celtic captain McGregor is "a coach on the pitch". (Herald - subscription required)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says Scotland Under-21 goalkeeper Ross Sinclair is knocking at the door of the first team. (Courier - subscription required)
Aberdeen's on-loan Ajax keeper Jay Gorter is putting his future with the Dutch club on hold as he focuses on the Dons. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Swedish FA boss Mats Enquist believes football has become handcuffed by VAR. (Record)