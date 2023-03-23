Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers manager Michael Beale hopes to sign at least five new players this summer. (Sun) external-link

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson would like to see Billy Gilmour back at Ibrox with the Scotland midfielder having struggled for appearances at Brighton and Hove Albion. (Record) external-link

Reports in Turkey suggest Galatasaray have made contact with Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos, who is out of contract this summer. (Sun) external-link

Callum McGregor's former manager Notts County, Mark Fotheringham, "never had any doubts over Callum making it big" as the Celtic midfielder prepares to win his 50th Scotland cap. (Sun) external-link

Scotland assistant John Carver says Celtic captain McGregor is "a coach on the pitch". (Record) external-link

Swedish FA boss Mats Enquist believes football has become handcuffed by VAR. (Record) external-link