Evan Ferguson netted his first Republic of Ireland goal 17 minutes into his first start

Brighton teenager Evan Ferguson says the growing hype over his performances "is just talk" after he scored his first international goal on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old netted on his first start as the Republic of Ireland beat Latvia 3-2 in a friendly in Dublin.

Ferguson was dubbed a "superstar" following his brace that helped Brighton reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

"It doesn't really bother me. At the end of the day it is just a game of football," he said.

"It's all just talk, at the end of the day, with people getting excited and stuff."

The Republic of Ireland came out on top in an entertaining friendly that also saw Callum O'Dowda net his first international goal.

Ferguson made it 2-0 before Latvia stunned the hosts with two goals but Chiedozie Ogbene struck a second-half winner a minute after coming off the bench.

Speaking to RTE following his maiden start and goal for his country, Ferguson said it was an "unbelievable feeling" as he scored the Republic's second goal from close range.

Ferguson is having a breakthrough season with Brighton and has netted seven goals for the Premier League club this season.

"It's just gone so quick. There's no break so there is no time to sit back and think about what I am doing," he added on his campaign.

"I think it is just week by week, there is another thing going or another game. It's just trying to concentrate on the next."

The striker said he was comfortable playing international football from the start and says he had dreamt of scoring in front of the home support.

"I think it was something similar to do back with Brighton. It's a similar role so I am comfortable with it.

"I think as a striker, it's always on my mind, 'I want to get a goal'. It was nice to get that today.

"For the goal it was more instinct, just try to stay alive and hopefully the ball bounces to you."

Ferguson 'hopeful' of France start

The Republic begin their qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 against World Cup finalists France on Monday and, after his goalscoring first start, there have been calls for Ferguson to retain his place in the team.

"Hopefully, we'll see. At the end of the day it is his [Stephen Kenny's] choice," Ferguson added when asked if he had done enough to start against the European heavyweights.

"He is going to pick whoever he thinks it right so we will have to wait and see.

"I think you have to enjoy the bigger games and we will see where we are at as a squad and individuals, to see how we do."

When a similar question was floated to Kenny post-match, the Republic manager told RTE: "We'll have to consider all of that.

"He's certainly a great option for us and we are delighted to have him."

Speaking about Will Smallbone, who was man of the match on his senior debut, Kenny added: "It's a great boost and you can see the talent coming through.

"A lot of them are getting more experience and getting better. They are all in the conversation [to feature against France], for sure."