Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Billy Waters had a loan spell with Newport County during the latter part of the 2019-20 season

Wrexham have signed Barrow striker Billy Waters for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old, who has scored nine goals in 32 League Two games for Barrow this season, jas signed a deal with Wrexham until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Waters started his career at Crewe and has also played for Cheltenham Town, Northampton Town, Torquay United and FC Halifax Town.

"It happened quite quickly but I'm happy to get it finalised," he said.

"The gaffer has brought me in to add quality to the team and hopefully help win promotion and to be part of that is massive."

With top scorer Paul Mullin troubled by a knee injury which will be looked at in the summer, manager Phil Parkinson said: "We were looking for another striker and Billy fits the criteria for what we were looking for.

"I thought he was excellent last year for Halifax. I've watched him a lot and he always looks dangerous around the penalty box and got 17 goals for them last season.

"Strikers are so important, you can never have enough in the building and Billy is ready to make a contribution."