Euro 2024 Group H qualifier - San Marino v Northern Ireland Venue: San Marino Stadium, Serravalle Date: Thursday, 23 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website; live commentary on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio Ulster and Radio Foyle; Match highlights on BBC Two NI at 23:15 GMT and live and on demand on BBC iPlayer

Stand-in captain Craig Cathcart believes Michael O'Neill's return as Northern Ireland manager can inspire the country to Euro 2024 qualification.

Cathcart, 34, has been handed the skipper's armband for NI's opening qualifiers away to San Marino on Thursday and home to Finland on Sunday.

O'Neill led NI to their first-ever Euro finals in 2016 and Cathcart says he has brought the "feel-good factor" back.

"Yes, definitely," he said when asked if NI can qualify.

"I look back to 2016 personally and it makes me ambitious to want to get there again.

"It was a great experience in my career and probably the most enjoyable time in my career. The ambition is to do it again and I think we can do that with Michael."

Cathcart himself has also returned to the international fold, having made himself unavailable to former manager Ian Baraclough for last year's unsuccessful Nations League campaign.

Cathcart will be making his 50th competitive appearance for NI against San Marino

The Watford centre-half did not play in any of the side's six games, in which they won just five points, and can clearly sense a better mood in the camp under O'Neill, who was appointed for a second time in December after ending his successful first eight-year tenure to take over at Stoke City.

"It feels like old times," he said of the return of O'Neill, who also came close to leading NI to the 2018 World Cup finals before losing narrowly to Switzerland in a play-off.

"There are familiar faces around, it's been a good couple of days' training and the feel-good factor is back."

He added: "I felt like I needed a break at that stage of my career [during the Nations League campaign]. I felt like I needed a summer off and I enjoyed time with my family.

"But when I spoke to Michael on the phone, I was happy to come back into the fold. It absolutely feels good to be back."

'Proud moment' later than Cathcart would have liked

With captain Steven Davis out with a long-term knee injury, O'Neill announced that Cathcart would captain the team for this double-header after experienced defender Jonny Evans was forced to drop out of the squad on Monday.

The former Manchester United youth team player will win his 70th cap in San Marino and, while saying it will be one of the biggest honours of his career, admitted he had hoped it may have come sooner.

"I think growing up for everyone it would have been a big thing to lead your country out as a captain so it is a massive moment in my career," he explained.

"It has obviously come a bit later than I would probably have liked but, yes, I'm really pleased to get the opportunity.

"Obviously it's a proud moment for myself and my family. I've been privileged to play with some fantastic captains down the years for Northern Ireland and it's an honour to follow in their footsteps.

"I have captained Watford quite a lot this season so it will not be too dissimilar to that. I will just try to lead by example and play my normal game."