Euro 2024 qualifying: Wales must 'reset and reframe' as a new era begins in Croatia

Some of Wales' players have called it a "new era," while boss Robert Page has talked of "resetting and reframing."

For Wales this is the new reality, life after Gareth Bale, life after the men's top goalscorer and greatest modern day footballer... life after their leader.

After qualifying for three of the last four major tournaments having previously only reached the 1958 World Cup and with fan interest reaching a crescendo, Wales' new era comes at a time when expectation has arguably never been higher.

For Page, after a disappointing World Cup, now is a time where he will be forced to move on from a group of players that have given Wales unprecedented success.

He could not have wished for a tougher start, with Wales heading to face World Cup semi-finalists Croatia.

So are Wales set for a bright new era, or a return to their footballing dark ages, or something in-between without their record appearance-maker and star player?

What kind of side will Wales be?

One of the key criticisms of Wales during the World Cup was that they were a side who lacked an obvious style or plan and were becoming overly reliant on Bale's fading talent.

Retirements will now force Page to forge a different path.

The Wales manager has promised he will now "put his own stamp," on the side and a focus on more athleticism.

With a clear preference for pace, Page seems to be setting Wales up to be a counter-attacking side.

"We need to get the next group of players coming through now. We've seen the athleticism from some of the teams at the World Cup and we need that to keep us at the top table," Page told BBC Sport Wales.

"We need energy and pace in the team. We are already in the process of doing what we need to make us competitive."

Former Wales defender Danny Gabbidon expects to see Page's side play on the counter-attack in Split.

"Your game plan v Croatia has to be spot-on, better teams than Wales have struggled," he explained.

"Wales will need to get men behind the ball and nullify that space and look to counter-attack, because another area Croatia are a bit lacking is with pace.

"Wales have to be clinical on the counter-attack and defend really well."

'We are back to being a normal team'

Wales can no longer be a team defined by the effectiveness of their greatest player since John Charles.

The loss of record-scorer Bale - with midfield lynchpin Joe Allen also departing - is seismic for Wales.

Bale's numbers, frankly, are outrageous and speak to how reliant Wales have been on his output.

Over the course of his international career he scored, on average, every 210 minutes that he was on the pitch and with 22 assists he was directly involved in a goal per 137 minutes.

Bale scored a third of the team's goals during his international career and his overall goal involvements contributed to over half the total.

That includes his early international career from 2006-2010 when he often played at left-back.

At his peak, from 2011-2016, he scored or assisted 65% of the Wales goals while he was on the pitch, and from 2016-2022, that percentage was still as high as 57%.

With Bale in the team Wales won 46% of their matches - without him, the win rate almost halved to 27%.

Bale has been joined in international retirement by Swansea midfielder Allen, Swindon midfielder Jonny Williams and another member of Wales' 100-cap club, defender Chris Gunter, though Aaron Ramsey has opted to play on and has been named as captain.

Former Wales captain Ashley Williams, who led Wales at Euro 2016, feels a period of transition is now upcoming, similar to when he joined the international set-up following the retirement of the likes of Gary Speed and Robbie Savage.

"Let's hope it doesn't take these players as long to get things right as it did for us," Williams told BBC Sport Wales.

"But it is a new story, a new chapter for these lads now. It's time for them to write their part.

"It's a little bit sad, my era is ending with the players I played with, but I'm excited to see what the younger players can bring.

"You can't replicate the stardust Gareth Bale brings. We are back to being a normal team without an out and out superstar and that's fine.

"Now this team need to put their own stamp on things. They can take it wherever they want to take it."

Croatian test a stern one

An inexperienced Wales' first competitive game sees them travel to Split to play a Croatian side with more caps than a hat factory, led by their 37-year old mercurial midfielder, Luka Modric.

World Cup finalists in 2018 and semi-finalists in Qatar, Croatia are one of the most experienced and settled sides in world football.

"Croatia have a lot of experience and it is going to be difficult to play against them," former Wales striker Iwan Roberts explained.

"You can only hope that father time surely has to catch up with them in one campaign or another and let's hope that it is this one."

Gabbidon believes it is important Wales don't define their new campaign based on their result in Split.

"I would rather get the toughest game out of the way first, we still have time to catch-up," he said.

"I still think we can finish second in the group.

"I would rather play the toughest game first, because with all the changes we've had, the first game will be difficult, whoever you play."

Croatia away? Definitely tough.

But life after Bale? Now that's a real challenge.