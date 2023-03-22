Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales and Bournemouth teammates Chris Mepham (left) and Kieffer Moore (right) with David Brooks (centre) after his first appearance for Bournemouth since his cancer treatment

Euro 2024 Qualifying - Group D: Croatia v Wales Venue: Stadion Poljud, Split Date: Saturday, 25 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 sports extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

David Brooks is set for a summer return to international football.

The Bournemouth midfielder, who made his Premier League return on Saturday, was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021 and announced he was cancer free in May 2022.

Wales boss Robert Page says Brooks will be selected for Euro qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey in June.

"I have spoken to him about how important he is for me and to the future of Welsh football," Page said.

"There are camps in June and he can't wait to be a part of it again. He's expressed that to me.

"He is an incredible talent, so to have someone like him coming back into the fold is great for all of us."

Brooks made his return for Bournemouth 535 days after his last game, coming on as a 79th-minute substitute in their 3-0 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa.

The 25-year old also scored a first-half hat-trick as Bournemouth beat Portsmouth 5-2 in the Hampshire Senior Cup on Tuesday.

Brooks' Bournemouth and Wales teammate Chris Mepham says he cannot wait to see his "inspirational" friend return to the international fold.

"It will be amazing when he's back with Wales, it's where he belongs, we've missed him and Wales have missed him," Mepham said.

"He's that player, he's got the ability to create something out of nothing and he can only help Bournemouth and Wales.

"He's a very special player and an inspiring person."

'I am an old fashioned striker, I like getting in the box'

Mepham admits it has been difficult to watch a friend and teammate experience such a difficult time.

"It's difficult to really know how someone is really feeling," he said.

"He would naturally come in and put on a brave face, but once he goes home, you never know how dark a place that can be.

"Stuck indoors, can't train with your teammates, can't see your friends and I know he went through a period where the treatment was quite intense.

"All you can do as a friend is be encouraging and I would like to think I have done that.

"He's come through the other side and I can't wait to see him back firing again."

Wales boss Page says only a lack of match fitness has prevented Brooks from an immediate Wales return.

"I was over the moon when I saw his name on the (Bournemouth) team sheet," he added.

"It's just incredible and it gives everyone a real lift.

"I've had a great conversation with him, it's all about his rehab now and getting back to match fitness.

"It was unrealistic for him to come on for these two games against Croatia and Latvia. This camp has come too soon for him."