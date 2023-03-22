Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt is enjoying being at Celtic and will let his agent deal with any interest from England's Premier League. (Express) external-link

Mikael Lustig believes the current Celtic "absolutely compare" to the side he played in under Brendan Rodgers. (Record) external-link

Lustig has been impressed by fellow right-back Alistair Johnston's impact at Celtic. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Rangers have scouted Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo, who is currently on loan at Coventry City. (Record) external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers face potential third trips of the season to Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibernian and Livingston following the Scottish Premiership split. (Sun) external-link

Former Rangers attacker Brian Laudrup fears a lack of away fans at the next Old Firm match at Celtic Park will make it difficult for the visitors to get a result. (Record) external-link

John Hewitt, who scored Aberdeen's winner in the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup final, is recovering following a heart attack. (Sun) external-link

Scotland defender Ryan Porteous has been dubbed the Scottish Bobby Moore by Watford fans but he prefers to be known as the Dalkeith Darren Dods. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Scottish former referee Steve Conroy criticises the silence of the Scottish FA over the use of VAR of late. (Express) external-link

Fifty penalties have been awarded since VAR's introduction in Scotland in October. (Sun) external-link