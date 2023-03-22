Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Starfelt, Lustig, Rangers, Panzo, Aberdeen, Hewitt, VAR
Defender Carl Starfelt is enjoying being at Celtic and will let his agent deal with any interest from England's Premier League. (Express)
Mikael Lustig believes the current Celtic "absolutely compare" to the side he played in under Brendan Rodgers. (Record)
Lustig has been impressed by fellow right-back Alistair Johnston's impact at Celtic.(Herald - subscription required)
Rangers have scouted Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo, who is currently on loan at Coventry City. (Record)
Meanwhile, Rangers face potential third trips of the season to Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibernian and Livingston following the Scottish Premiership split. (Sun)
Former Rangers attacker Brian Laudrup fears a lack of away fans at the next Old Firm match at Celtic Park will make it difficult for the visitors to get a result. (Record)
Hearts are happy at the Oriam, despite Scotland's decision to stop using the training facility. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
Dundee United will not take any risks with winger Glenn Middleton as he recovers from a hamstring injury. (Courier - subscription required)
John Hewitt, who scored Aberdeen's winner in the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup final, is recovering following a heart attack. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Scotland defender Ryan Porteous has been dubbed the 'Scottish Bobby Moore' by Watford fans but he prefers to be known as the 'Dalkeith Darren Dods'. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Scottish former referee Steve Conroy criticises the silence of the Scottish FA over the use of VAR of late. (Express)
Fifty penalties have been awarded since VAR's introduction in Scotland in October. (Sun)