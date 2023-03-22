Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Defender Carl Starfelt is enjoying being at Celtic and will let his agent deal with any interest from England's Premier League. (Express) external-link

Mikael Lustig believes the current Celtic "absolutely compare" to the side he played in under Brendan Rodgers. (Record) external-link

Lustig has been impressed by fellow right-back Alistair Johnston's impact at Celtic.(Herald - subscription required) external-link

Rangers have scouted Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo, who is currently on loan at Coventry City. (Record) external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers face potential third trips of the season to Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibernian and Livingston following the Scottish Premiership split. (Sun) external-link

Former Rangers attacker Brian Laudrup fears a lack of away fans at the next Old Firm match at Celtic Park will make it difficult for the visitors to get a result. (Record) external-link

Hearts are happy at the Oriam, despite Scotland's decision to stop using the training facility. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United will not take any risks with winger Glenn Middleton as he recovers from a hamstring injury. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

John Hewitt, who scored Aberdeen's winner in the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup final, is recovering following a heart attack. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Scotland defender Ryan Porteous has been dubbed the 'Scottish Bobby Moore' by Watford fans but he prefers to be known as the 'Dalkeith Darren Dods'. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Scottish former referee Steve Conroy criticises the silence of the Scottish FA over the use of VAR of late. (Express) external-link

Fifty penalties have been awarded since VAR's introduction in Scotland in October. (Sun) external-link