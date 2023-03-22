Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland start their campaign against Cyprus on Saturday

Euro 2024 Qualifying Group A: Scotland v Cyprus Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date : Saturday, 25 March Kick-off : 14:00 GMT

Scotland have a 42% chance of qualifying automatically for Euro 2024 - but are only third favourites in their group - according to stats company Nielsen's Gracenote.

Spain are heavy favourites to claim one of the top two spots, with a likeliness of 90%.

Norway's chances are rated slightly better than Scotland's at 44%.

Steve Clarke's side already have the security of a play-off after topping their Nations League section.

The top two sides in each Euro qualifying group will reach the finals in Germany next summer, with teams qualifying for the play-offs through the Nations League battling it out for the final three spots.

According to Nielsen's Gracenote's assessment of teams' chances, Scotland could face the likes of Israel, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Ukraine, and Iceland in the play-offs.

Scotland begin their campaign at home to Cyprus on Saturday before Spain visit Hampden on Tuesday.