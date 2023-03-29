With 10 games to go in the Premier League, there is so much at stake - but which players need a fine end to the season to earn a stay with their clubs?

BBC Sport's fan community offered up some selections:

Arsenal

C﻿harlene Smith, AFTV external-link

Our young, talented squad is shining brightly and playing very attractive football under Mikel Arteta, but there may be questions over defender Rob Holding, who can sometimes be a bit irrational with his decision-making.

Aston Villa

Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast external-link

Despite the positivity around the club, Leon Bailey is playing for his future. Fleeting moments of quality point to there being a player in there somewhere - but these have been too few and far between. And even if Bailey stays, he will be facing even more competition next season.

Bournemouth

Tom Jordan, Back of the Net external-link

Despite not knowing the division we will be in next season, striker Dominic Solanke is fighting for his future. His lack of goals in the top flight is a concern - if we do stay up, a more natural goalscorer may be required to take that next step.

Brentford

Ian Westbrook, Beesotted external-link

Saman Ghoddos is playing for his future - if he can get on the pitch. The Iran midfielder's contract expires this summer, although there is an option for another year. However, given he has only made two late substitute appearances in the Premier League in 2023, his chances of staying appear slim.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls external-link

Our squad is in excellent shape and, bar a few minor injuries, at great fitness. Despite that, our goalkeepers have changed. Robert Sanchez is now our number two, albeit not officially, with Jason Steele the number one for our recent league matches. Sanchez will either have to up his game or leave.

Chelsea

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast external-link

It is not so much that Mason Mount is playing for a new contract - everyone wants him to stay - it is whether the two-time Chelsea player of the year can regain his first-choice status before the season ends. The England midfielder has played a lot of football over the past few years and it shows.

Crystal Palace

Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak external-link

Both Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta are playing for their futures, with the former just edging it. He was called out by Patrick Vieira but will have a clean slate under the returning Roy Hodgson. We know he can score goals, but he has to do it more regularly.

Everton

Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl external-link

It is not beyond belief to think Ellis Simms can challenge Dominic Calvert-Lewin for his centre-forward spot, particularly if Calvert-Lewin's injury woes continue. Simms had some fantastic loan spells in the lower leagues, and will be aiming to show manager Sean Dyche he now deserves a consistent place in his first team.

Fulham

Dan Crawford, Hammy End external-link

Dan James has shown glimpses of quality during his loan from Leeds United - scoring against Manchester United and in the FA Cup at Hull City - but the Wales winger has been overtaken by the consistent excellence of Willian and Manor Solomon. James desperately needs to find form and confidence quickly.

Leeds United

Jess Furness, Her Game Too external-link

If goalkeeper Illan Meslier carries on doing what he is doing, there is no doubt he will have an extremely successful future as France's number one - and also a contract at one of Europe's biggest teams if he wants to leave us to progress his career.

Leicester City

Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV external-link

James Maddison is 100% playing for his future - and rightly so. He is the only standout player in this poor Leicester team, and I think he will sign for a top Premier League side in the summer. I can see him a Manchester United or Newcastle United move for the playmaker.

Liverpool

Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap external-link

With a summer reinvention looming, players such as Naby Keita and fellow midfielder James Milner are entering the latter stages of their Anfield careers. However, Joe Gomez is young enough to be a part of a new-look Liverpool side. The defender is playing to prove he has value as a squad member for seasons to come.

Manchester City

Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble external-link

Two players sprung to mind, both of whom haven't featured very heavily this season - defender Aymeric Laporte and midfielder Kalvin Phillips. But I'll focus on Laporte. I believe he's a class above a couple of the names playing in his position at City, but there have been murmurs he may be willing to leave in the summer because of a lack of minutes.

Manchester United

Dale O'Donnell, Stretty News external-link

It's squeaky bum time for David de Gea. Manager Erik ten Hag expects his goalkeeper to be proactive in and out of possession, be part of the build-up when his team-mates have the ball and come off his line to clear danger. Perhaps it's time to sign a more modern keeper, like Brentford's David Raya.

Newcastle United

Matty Renton,The Magpie Channel TV external-link

Fan favourite Allan Saint-Maximin doesn't seem to always fit into Eddie Howe's system. The winger can be frustrating to watch - sometimes it's glaringly obvious he's not up to it, other days he's the star of the show. Unless he performs on a consistent basis, his time could be coming to an end.

Nottingham Forest

Ben Dore, Dore On Tour external-link

Every player at Forest will be playing for their futures in whatever league we will be in next season. Forest have brought in 30 players this season, but the squad will be trimmed. These next 11 games will tell who wants to stay.

Southampton

Ray Hunt, In That Number external-link

With Southampton bottom, there are plenty playing for their futures, but the one who stands out is Mohamed Elyounoussi. The Norway forward has failed to score all season, despite being a regular under all three bosses. With his contract up, and Saints' Premier League status in jeopardy, he has a point to prove.

Tottenham Hotspur

John Wenham, Lilywhite Rose external-link

Joining on a season-long loan deal without an option or obligation to buy, Clement Lenglet has already made 27 appearances and scored a vital goal at Marseille in the Champions League. With Ben Davies out for up to six weeks, the France defender now has the opportunity to show he should be signed permanently.

West Ham United

Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers external-link

Ben Johnson. His backward passing, lack of confidence and poor defending has to change - or else he may leave east London come July. We all know he possesses quality because he showed it before his injury. Hopefully, his trip with England Under-21s will have given him the required boost.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV external-link

With Wolves so close to the relegation battle, everyone is playing for their future. But Ruben Neves stands out as fighting particularly hard - he's rallying his team-mates and showing grit week in, week out. If the midfielder does leave in the summer, I'm sure he will be happier knowing Wolves' top-flight status is safe for another year.