Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Rachel Furness returns after stepping away from international duty in August

Northern Ireland's record goalscorer Rachel Furness will make her international return for April's friendly with Wales.

Attacking midfielder Furness, 34, stepped away from Northern Ireland duty in August for personal reasons.

Also returning is Rangers midfielder Megan Bell, who missed last summer's Euros because of a hamstring injury.

Andy Waterworth will manage the team in Cardiff on 6 April after Kenny Shiels left his role in January.

Julie Nelson is unable to play because of a knee injury, but will join Waterworth's coaching staff for the friendly.

Reading goalkeeper Jackie Burns was forced to withdraw from the squad injured with Lillie Woods (Mid Ulster) and Maddy Harvey-Clifford (Crusaders Strikers) joining Wolves stopper Shannon Turner in the 23-player squad.

Southampton defender Laura Rafferty and Lewes midfielder Ellie Mason are also in Waterworth's panel.

Cliftonville quartet Toni-Leigh Finnegan, Louise McDaniel, Fi Morgan and Danielle Maxwell, who were all in the squad for the friendly win over Italy in November, are on the standby list.

Aston Villa striker Simone Magill will not feature as she continues her recovery from a long-term knee injury sustained at the Euros in July.

After playing a key role in Northern Ireland's qualification for Euro 2022, Furness, who has scored 38 goals in 85 appearances, announced she was stepping back from international football for the "foreseeable future".

The midfielder, who has since moved to Bristol City from Liverpool, added she had not retired and hoped to return to the set-up in the future.

Northern Ireland squad to face Wales

Goalkeepers: Shannon Turner (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Maddy Harvey-Clifford (Crusaders Strikers), Lilie Woods (Mid Ulster).

Defenders: Kelsie Burrows and Abbie Magee (both Cliftonville), Rebecca Holloway (Racing Louisville, USA), Sarah McFadden (Durham), Rebecca McKenna (Lewes), Demi Vance (Unattached), Laura Rafferty (Southampton).

Midfielders: Nadene Caldwell, Joely Andrews, Chloe McCarron and Caragh Hamilton (all Glentoran), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville), Rachel Furness (Bristol City), Megan Bell (Rangers), Ellie Mason (Lewes).

Forwards: Lauren Wade (Reading), Caitlin McGuinness and Kirsty McGuinness (both Cliftonville), Emily Wilson and Kerry Beattie (both Glentoran).