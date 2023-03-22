Mesut Ozil: Former Arsenal, Real Madrid and Germany midfielder retires from football
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Former Arsenal, Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil has retired from football at the age of 34.
Ozil won nine trophies during his club career including four FA Cups and the Spanish La Liga title in 2012.
He also won 92 caps for Germany and was part of the team that lifted the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
"It has been an amazing journey filled with unforgettable moments and emotions," Ozil said in a statement on social media.
"I've had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity.
"But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it's become more and more clear that it's time to leave the big stage of football."
More to follow.
