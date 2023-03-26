Close menu

Antonio Conte: Nagelsmann, Pochettino, Enrique - who should be Tottenham's long-term successor?

By Andy CryerBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments109

Roberto de Zerbi, Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique
Robero de Zerbi, Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique are among those names being linked to the Tottenham managerial position this summer

It's official, Antonio Conte's turbulent reign as Tottenham manager is over.

The Italian has left the role by mutual consent after being appointed in November 2021, with his assistant Cristian Stellini stepping up as head coach for the rest of the season.

But what next for Spurs as they look to end a trophy drought that dates back to 2008?

We look at some of the names already being linked with the role this summer and want you to have your say on who you think Spurs should appoint on a permanent basis next.

Luis Enrique

Age: 52 Nationality: Spanish Club: Unattached

An out-of-work manager and reportedly interested in the vacancy at Tottenham.

Luis Enrique left his role as Spain boss after being knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco in the last 16 in December, having previously guided his country to the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

His most successful period as manager at club level came with Barcelona. Between 2014 and 2017 he won the Champions League and guided them to two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup and Spanish Super Cup.

Thomas Frank

Age: 49 Nationality: Danish Club: Brentford

Thomas Frank took Brentford into the Premier League for the first time in their history and helped them to a creditable 13th-place finish last season.

The Dane has worked wonders on an an extremely limited budget and the resources and fanbase of Tottenham could be appealing if they were to come calling.

This season he has taken the Bees to the verge of a European place, with the club eighth in the Premier League.

Oliver Glasner

Age: 48 Nationality: Austrian Club: Eintracht Frankfurt

The Eintracht Frankfurt boss is one of the lesser-known managers being linked with replacing Conte.

Glasner, whose contract expires in 2024, took Frankfurt to an impressive Europa League win last season in their first European final since 1980.

He previously led Wolfsburg into the Champions League, having already impressed at Austrian side LASK.

Ryan Mason

Age: 31 Nationality: English Club: Tottenham

Former Spurs midfielder Mason has previously had a spell as interim boss at the club.

Mason retired from playing in 2018 after suffering a fractured skull while playing for Hull City and subsequently moved into coaching. He was a member of Conte's coaching staff and will be Stellini's assistant until the end of the season.

He was the club's interim boss in 2021 after the sacking of Jose Mourinho and could fancy the job on a more permanent basis.

Julian Nagelsmann

Age: 35 Nationality: German Club: Unattached

Has Nagelsmann's sacking from Bayern Munich presented Tottenham with an opportunity? The German was replaced by Thomas Tuchel on Friday, despite having won the Bundesliga in his first season in charge and losing just three games in the league this season to trail Dortmund by a point.

The former RB Leipzig boss had also guided Bayern to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with eight wins from eight and seven clean sheets.

Mauricio Pochettino

Age: 50 Nationality: Argentine Club: Unattached

Pochettino is a clear favourite with many, having managed Tottenham between 2014-19 after leading Southampton to an eighth-placed Premier League finish in his first full season in charge.

He came agonisingly close to ending Spurs' long wait for silverware - taking them to Premier League runners-up in 2016-17 and the Champions League final two years later, which they lost to Liverpool.

Pochettino was dismissed months later and went on to manage Ligue 1 giants Paris St-Germain, claiming the league title and cup in France before leaving last summer.

Marco Silva

Age: 45 Nationality: Portuguese Club: Fulham

Could Silva be tempted away from Fulham?

The Cottagers boss guided them to automatic promotion back into the Premier League in May and this season has overseen a strong campaign that sees them ninth in the table.

Silva first came to England to manage Hull City in January 2017 and has also had spells in charge at Everton, Sporting Lisbon and Olympiakos.

Cristian Stellini

Age: 48 Nationality: Italian Club: Tottenham

Stellin was Conte's assistant coach at Spurs and will step up as interim boss until the end of the season.

Conte appointed Stellini at Tottenham in September 2021, but the Italian also worked under him at Juventus in 2012 and at Inter Milan in 2019.

Could he be offered the permanent job if results go his way?

Roberto de Zerbi

Age: 43 Nationality: Italian Club: Brighton

De Zerbi has impressed hugely since being appointed Brighton manager in September.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk boss succeeded Graham Potter at the Seagulls and has taken them to seventh in the Premier League and pushing for European qualification.

De Zerbi, who left Shakhtar in July because of the war in Ukraine, signed a four-year contract at Amex Stadium and has previously impressed during three years in charge at Italian club Sassuolo.

Zinedine Zidane

Age: 50 Nationality: French Club: Unattached

Zidane is another high-profile manager out of work, though whether he is looking for another job at the moment is another matter.

A World Cup and European Championship winner with France as a player, he won the Champions League three times and La Liga twice as Real Madrid boss. Would undoubtedly be a statement appointment.

  • Comment posted by backinmyday, today at 07:36

    Timmy Mallett?

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 07:22

    What's clear is that it won't make one jot of difference to Spur's fortunes which 1st team manager is appointed because of the way Spurs is mismanaged at board level . Nothing's changed trophy-wise since Rednap was disposed of.

    • Reply posted by red on my sleeve , today at 07:51

      red on my sleeve replied:
      Well said! I would go with the likes of Vincent Kompany.

  • Comment posted by Dayzy, today at 07:36

    Doesn't matter who the manager is, the priority isn't the football its all about property & entertainment

    - Cheese Room, brewery & bakery in stadium
    - Concerts
    - F1 Indoor track
    - Stadium walks
    - Whitewebbs Golf Club bought for a womens footy complex
    - Estate between WHL station & stadium bought to create a "Tottenham Way" retail street

    Not 1 of those improves what matters on the pitch

  • Comment posted by admiralB, today at 07:26

    20 years and ten managers and 1 trophy.
    Those managers have won 61 trophies between them elsewhere.
    You do the maths...

  • Comment posted by The Marlow Man, today at 07:36

    Jamie O'Hahahahahahara

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 07:35

    Who would want that job?!

    • Reply posted by Beat Takeshi, today at 07:40

      Beat Takeshi replied:
      Jim Davidson

  • Comment posted by Captain Serious, today at 07:32

    Long Term? at Spurs?

    Pull the other one

  • Comment posted by Chip chops, today at 07:26

    Please just appoint Pochettino (with Mason as his assistant) and play attacking football that I will enjoy watching.👍

    Don’t employ someone who will bring on a defender when we need a goal !

    • Reply posted by Candy Kanes, today at 07:43

      Candy Kanes replied:
      Seconded

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 07:16

    Long term?

    • Reply posted by Mitrovic, today at 07:38

      Mitrovic replied:
      Colin Warnock

  • Comment posted by RB, today at 07:53

    Any top manager should steer well clear as long as Levy is chairman. Sorry Spurs fans but it's true. The guy just won't splash the cash needed. You've now recently had two World managers that would have won you at least a domestic cup competition. Had they been backed up in the transfer market.

  • Comment posted by spikes , today at 07:49

    At this point levy just needs to get his coaching badges and do it himself clearly nobody else has his vision

  • Comment posted by the-edge, today at 07:40

    Levy has built one of the greatest stadiums in the country, gave plenty of money to many high profile managers and its his fault? Maybe it's the fans who need a reality check.

    • Reply posted by lilyw, today at 08:00

      lilyw replied:
      B S

  • Comment posted by scotty, today at 07:52

    I don't understand the title of this piece. Whoever comes in is highly unlikely to be a long-term appointment. Spurs don't do those nowadays, that's one of their many problems.

  • Comment posted by poppylots, today at 07:28

    Spurs are run as a business not as a football club trying to win 🏆. Whoever is appointed will not be backed sufficiently to achieve success. Levy needs to go.

  • Comment posted by Sudden, today at 07:20

    Whoever it is please play attractive football and have an alternative plan when a match gets monotonous

  • Comment posted by Heres one I made earlier, today at 07:48

    I'll do it.

    I could use a multi-million pound pay off for failure.

    I'll do it for half the price.

  • Comment posted by taylormar, today at 07:46

    Martin Jol. At least he could pass for Tony Soprano at a push, might make Levy an offer he can't refuse...

  • Comment posted by book all tactical fouls, today at 07:44

    any manager will inherit the same problem, and the core players will be another year older.

  • Comment posted by goodmoaning, today at 07:26

    Mr Bean

  • Comment posted by RuGbY LeAgUe fan, today at 07:16

    Long term successor and spurs is an oxymoron.

