Close menu

Antonio Conte: Nagelsmann, Pochettino, Enrique - who should be Tottenham's long-term successor?

By Andy CryerBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments34

Roberto de Zerbi, Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique
Robero de Zerbi, Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique are among those names being linked to the Tottenham managerial position this summer

It's official, Antonio Conte's turbulent reign as Tottenham manager is over.

The Italian has left the role by mutual consent after being appointed in November 2021, with his assistant Cristian Stellini stepping up as head coach for the rest of the season.

But what next for Spurs as they look to end a trophy drought that dates back to 2008?

We look at some of the names already being linked with the role this summer and want you to have your say on who you think Spurs should appoint on a permanent basis next.

Luis Enrique

Age: 52 Nationality: Spanish Club: Unattached

An out-of-work manager and reportedly interested in the vacancy at Tottenham.

Luis Enrique left his role as Spain boss after being knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco in the last 16 in December, having previously guided his country to the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

His most successful period as manager at club level came with Barcelona. Between 2014 and 2017 he won the Champions League and guided them to two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup and Spanish Super Cup.

Thomas Frank

Age: 49 Nationality: Danish Club: Brentford

Thomas Frank took Brentford into the Premier League for the first time in their history and helped them to a creditable 13th-place finish last season.

The Dane has worked wonders on an an extremely limited budget and the resources and fanbase of Tottenham could be appealing if they were to come calling.

This season he has taken the Bees to the verge of a European place, with the club eighth in the Premier League.

Oliver Glasner

Age: 48 Nationality: Austrian Club: Eintracht Frankfurt

The Eintracht Frankfurt boss is one of the lesser-known managers being linked with replacing Conte.

Glasner, whose contract expires in 2024, took Frankfurt to an impressive Europa League win last season in their first European final since 1980.

He previously led Wolfsburg into the Champions League, having already impressed at Austrian side LASK.

Ryan Mason

Age: 31 Nationality: English Club: Tottenham

Former Spurs midfielder Mason has previously had a spell as interim boss at the club.

Mason retired from playing in 2018 after suffering a fractured skull while playing for Hull City and subsequently moved into coaching. He was a member of Conte's coaching staff and will be Stellini's assistant until the end of the season.

He was the club's interim boss in 2021 after the sacking of Jose Mourinho and could fancy the job on a more permanent basis.

Julian Nagelsmann

Age: 35 Nationality: German Club: Unattached

Has Nagelsmann's sacking from Bayern Munich presented Tottenham with an opportunity? The German was replaced by Thomas Tuchel on Friday, despite having won the Bundesliga in his first season in charge and losing just three games in the league this season to trail Dortmund by a point.

The former RB Leipzig boss had also guided Bayern to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with eight wins from eight and seven clean sheets.

Mauricio Pochettino

Age: 50 Nationality: Argentine Club: Unattached

Pochettino is a clear favourite with many, having managed Tottenham between 2014-19 after leading Southampton to an eighth-placed Premier League finish in his first full season in charge.

He came agonisingly close to ending Spurs' long wait for silverware - taking them to Premier League runners-up in 2016-17 and the Champions League final two years later, which they lost to Liverpool.

Pochettino was dismissed months later and went on to manage Ligue 1 giants Paris St-Germain, claiming the league title and cup in France before leaving last summer.

Marco Silva

Age: 45 Nationality: Portuguese Club: Fulham

Could Silva be tempted away from Fulham?

The Cottagers boss guided them to automatic promotion back into the Premier League in May and this season has overseen a strong campaign that sees them ninth in the table.

Silva first came to England to manage Hull City in January 2017 and has also had spells in charge at Everton, Sporting Lisbon and Olympiakos.

Cristian Stellini

Age: 48 Nationality: Italian Club: Tottenham

Stellin was Conte's assistant coach at Spurs and will step up as interim boss until the end of the season.

Conte appointed Stellini at Tottenham in September 2021, but the Italian also worked under him at Juventus in 2012 and at Inter Milan in 2019.

Could he be offered the permanent job if results go his way?

Roberto de Zerbi

Age: 43 Nationality: Italian Club: Brighton

De Zerbi has impressed hugely since being appointed Brighton manager in September.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk boss succeeded Graham Potter at the Seagulls and has taken them to seventh in the Premier League and pushing for European qualification.

De Zerbi, who left Shakhtar in July because of the war in Ukraine, signed a four-year contract at Amex Stadium and has previously impressed during three years in charge at Italian club Sassuolo.

Zinedine Zidane

Age: 50 Nationality: French Club: Unattached

Zidane is another high-profile manager out of work, though whether he is looking for another job at the moment is another matter.

A World Cup and European Championship winner with France as a player, he won the Champions League three times and La Liga twice as Real Madrid boss. Would undoubtedly be a statement appointment.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.external-link

How to follow Tottenham on the BBC bannerTottenham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

35 comments

  • Comment posted by Lounge, today at 07:33

    With Hodgson and Warnock recently taken off the market who knows what could happen!

  • Comment posted by MoggillDave, today at 07:32

    Poch knows the club and what he would be getting into whereas others will just be journeymen. If Levy can get Poch and give him the funds to invest I think that will be a win-win for fans, players and the club. Just make the appointment sooner than later and not wait until the end of the season

  • Comment posted by Captain Serious, today at 07:32

    Long Term? at Spurs?

    Pull the other one

  • Comment posted by iufgn, today at 07:32

    Let's face it, THFC have tried many decent managers over the years and all apart from George Graham have not managed to win a trophy for them. I would go or David Brent, as good a manger as thy deserve

  • Comment posted by bobby, today at 07:31

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by SomethingAintRight, today at 07:31

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by alec, today at 07:28

    Why are Lampard and Gerrard not in the running?

    • Reply posted by Mandy Lifeboat, today at 07:31

      Mandy Lifeboat replied:
      Because they have both failed at so called big clubs recently.

  • Comment posted by poppylots, today at 07:28

    Spurs are run as a business not as a football club trying to win 🏆. Whoever is appointed will not be backed sufficiently to achieve success. Levy needs to go.

  • Comment posted by ManUtd76on, today at 07:27

    Enrique. He's won a lot. Spurs need trophies

  • Comment posted by david, today at 07:27

    Ronald Mcdonald, he would win as much as any recent manager

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 07:26

    Steve Bruce is available and ready to start!

  • Comment posted by Chip chops, today at 07:26

    Please just appoint Pochettino (with Mason as his assistant) and play attacking football that I will enjoy watching.👍

    Don’t employ someone who will bring on a defender when we need a goal !

  • Comment posted by goodmoaning, today at 07:26

    Mr Bean

  • Comment posted by admiralB, today at 07:26

    20 years and ten managers and 1 trophy.
    Those managers have won 61 trophies between them elsewhere.
    You do the maths...

  • Comment posted by Pep Guardiola, today at 07:25

    Ronald McDonald's is your best bet.

  • Comment posted by Steven, today at 07:24

    My heart is saying Pochettino and to a degree my mind agrees. They say you should never hook up with an Ex but we have all done it and at the time we do it it’s really exiting and great fun….. yep it goes wrong but this is Spurs so that’s a formality so why not give it a go

    • Reply posted by admiralB, today at 07:28

      admiralB replied:
      No ex s, it never ever works - move on.

  • Comment posted by Mandy Lifeboat, today at 07:24

    Get rid of Levy and then bring in Poch, Its a poisoned challice otherwise for anyone. The issue is levy simple as.....

  • Comment posted by harlowrog, today at 07:23

    Wot, no Big Sam?

  • Comment posted by gkm479, today at 07:23

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 07:22

    What's clear is that it won't make one jot of difference to Spur's fortunes which 1st team manager is appointed because of the way Spurs is mismanaged at board level . Nothing's changed trophy-wise since Rednap was disposed of.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport