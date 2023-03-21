International Challenge Match: England C 1-0 Wales C
Barnet's Ryan De Havilland scored the only goal as England C beat their Wales counterparts 1-0 at Altrincham's Moss Lane.
De Havilland struck in first half stoppage time after a double save from Wales keeper Alex Ramsay following a mistake by Tom Price.
Paul Fairclough's England put in a composed performance in what was a scrappy game at a rainswept Moss Lane.
Wales toiled hard but never came close to repeating last year's 4-0 victory.