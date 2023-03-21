Takehiro Tomiyasu: Arsenal full-back ruled out for rest of season with knee injury
Last updated on .From the section Arsenal
Arsenal full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu will miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday.
The Gunners say he suffered a "significant injury to his right knee" during last Thursday's Europa League defeat by Sporting Lisbon.
"Everyone at the club will now be working hard with Tomi, so he can join pre-season training ahead of next season," the club said.
The Japan defender, 24, has played 31 times for the first team this season.
