Chilwell has won 17 caps for England

Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell said the stigma around mental health "needs to go" after speaking about the help he received during his injury absence.

The 26-year-old was ruled out of last year's World Cup with a hamstring injury sustained weeks before the tournament.

He said the absence was "very challenging" but was helped by speaking about the psychological impacts.

"I've been talking to someone for a few years now," Chilwell said.

"I think the stigma around it is silly really, especially with men and men in football in particular.

"The way it has helped me, it can definitely help everyone. The stigma around it is something that needs to go."

Chilwell returned from his injury at the start of February and has been included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine this week.

He said watching the World Cup with Chelsea team-mate Reece James, who was also missed the tournament in Qatar with an injury, helped both players.

"In a weird way it was nice we had each other during that time because it was someone you could share the pain of missing a World Cup with," he said.

"We helped each other a lot through that experience."

Chilwell added: "Of course mentally it is very challenging.

"All footballers go through periods of their career where things are mentally challenging.

"You have got to be resilient, be strong and try come through it. That is the way I have tried to look at injuries I have had, spin them into positive situations where I can better myself mentally and physically."

England play Italy in Naples on Thursday before hosting Ukraine on Sunday.