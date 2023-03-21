Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

The Scottish FA are considering using specialist video assistant referees as one of several options to improve the use of the technology in the Scottish Premiership.

Controversial decisions were made during Saturday's matches, sparking frustration from clubs.

Dundee United were angered by a penalty awarded to St Mirren and called for a meeting to discuss the process.

VAR was only introduced in Scotland's top flight in late October.

Currently officials switch between refereeing matches and taking a stint as a VAR at Clydesdale House in Glasgow.

But a specialist VAR would not referee games, and is a move also being considered in England, Spain, and Italy amid ongoing issues with the technology's use.

At Tannadice, United were unhappy because St Mirren were awarded a penalty when striker Curtis Main went down under a challenge from Loick Ayina, with a lengthy delay for VAR checks resulting in no on-field review.

United boss Jim Goodwin commented it was "as soft a penalty as I've seen given all year".

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes was also left bemused when there was no review after St Johnstone defender Andy Considine blocked the ball in the box with his arm raised above his head.

And there were also contentious calls at Livingston, Motherwell, and Celtic on a challenging weekend for officials, who are not full-time professionals in Scotland.