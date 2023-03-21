Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes has avoided a three-match ban after his red card in Saturday's 4-2 home defeat by Leeds was overturned by the Football Association.

The unused substitute was dismissed for remonstrating with officials after Rodrigo's late goal for the visitors.

Wolves felt it should have been disallowed for a foul in the build-up by Marc Roca on Adama Traore.

"It's not a red card," Wolves boss Julien Lopetgui said after the match.

"He was complaining about the linesman."

"Nunes will be available for the next three Wolverhampton Wanderers games following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal," the FA said on Tuesday.

Wolves, 13th in the Premier League and three points off the relegation zone, travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, 1 April after the international break.