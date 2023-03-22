Close menu
Women's Champions League - Quarter-final - 1st Leg
Lyon FémininesLyon Féminines0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women1

Lyon 0-1 Chelsea: Blues get crucial European win at holders Lyon

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Footballcomments31

Guro Reiten celebrates scoring for Chelsea
Guro Reiten scored with Chelsea's first shot on target in Lyon

Chelsea came away with a crucial victory over holders Lyon in the first leg of their Women's Champions League quarter-final in France.

Guro Reiten's brilliant curling finish put Chelsea 1-0 up in the first half after Scotland's Erin Cuthbert won the ball and skilfully teed her up.

Eight-time champions Lyon controlled most of the first half but were punished for missed opportunities.

Chelsea's Lauren James and Lyon's Delphine Cascarino both hit the post.

Having been knocked out by Lyon in the semi-finals in 2019, Chelsea arrived in France well aware of the difficult task facing them in their pursuit of a last four spot.

Lyon, who have progressed from 12 of their 13 quarter-finals, imposed their dominance early on, creating several chances for striker Eugenie Le Sommer which she could not convert.

Chelsea then demonstrated their ruthlessness in front of goal as Reiten's curling shot - their first on target - nestled in the far corner, before James rattled the post shortly afterwards.

The game opened up in the second half as Lyon pushed for an equaliser and Cascarino almost provided it when she struck the woodwork but Chelsea still posed a threat on the counter-attack.

Emma Hayes' side have the advantage in the second leg at Stamford Bridge next Thursday but there will be concern for key England centre-back Millie Bright, who went off injured before half-time.

Moments of quality decide tight encounter

It was only the fourth time this season the European champions failed to find the back of the net and Chelsea will be encouraged by their solid defensive display in the second half.

They limited chances and frustrated Lyon, having picked them off against the run of play in the first half to take a slender lead back to London.

England international James showed her quality when she powerfully struck the post and set up Sam Kerr for a glorious chance later on - the Australian was flagged offside when she fired over the bar but replays showed she was onside.

However, it was Cuthbert's endeavour to win the ball back which led to Chelsea's crucial winner and she nutmegged Damaris Egurrola before laying it off perfectly for Reiten.

The game was decided by a few moments of quality, which Lyon often produce in their favour, and Chelsea still have a job on their hands to progress - but this is a huge result in their European history.

Lyon, who suffered a shocking 5-1 defeat against Arsenal in October, could be boosted by the return of star striker Ada Hegerberg for the second leg as she was an unused substitute in France following her return from a lengthy injury.

Line-ups

Lyon Féminines

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Endler
  • 12Carpenter
  • 21Gilles
  • 3Renard
  • 5MorroniSubstituted forBachaat 55'minutes
  • 26Horan
  • 11Egurrola
  • 8DäbritzSubstituted forMajriat 69'minutes
  • 10MarozsánSubstituted forvan de Donkat 55'minutes
  • 20CascarinoSubstituted forMalardat 69'minutes
  • 9Le SommerSubstituted forBechoat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Bacha
  • 7Majri
  • 14Hegerberg
  • 17van de Donk
  • 18Sombath
  • 23Cayman
  • 24Bruun
  • 25Benyahia
  • 27Becho
  • 28Malard
  • 50Belhadj

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Berger
  • 15PérissetSubstituted forMjeldeat 85'minutes
  • 26Buchanan
  • 4BrightSubstituted forErikssonat 44'minutes
  • 7Carter
  • 8Leupolz
  • 5IngleBooked at 54mins
  • 10JamesSubstituted forRytting Kanerydat 85'minutes
  • 22CuthbertBooked at 57minsSubstituted forCharlesat 71'minutes
  • 11Reiten
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 16Eriksson
  • 17Fleming
  • 18Mjelde
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 21Charles
  • 27Abdullina
  • 28Cankovic
  • 32Orman
Referee:
Tess Olofsson

Match Stats

Home TeamLyon FémininesAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lyon Féminines 0, Chelsea Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lyon Féminines 0, Chelsea Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Selma Bacha with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Maren Mjelde.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr tries a through ball, but Guro Reiten is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is saved in the top left corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Guro Reiten.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Lyon Féminines. Selma Bacha tries a through ball, but Vicki Becho is caught offside.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Maren Mjelde replaces Ève Périsset.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd replaces Lauren James.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Amel Majri (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Selma Bacha with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Ève Périsset.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amel Majri.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Lyon Féminines. Damaris Egurrola tries a through ball, but Melvine Malard is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines).

  18. Post update

    Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Vicki Becho (Lyon Féminines).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lauren James with a through ball.

Comments

Join the conversation

32 comments

  • Comment posted by chaz, today at 20:01

    I thought Potter won my bad.

    • Reply posted by Shrek2, today at 20:05

      Shrek2 replied:
      Twonk

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 19:59

    Good result that. I believe that Lyon and Barcelona are 2 of the best if not the best sides in European women's football.

  • Comment posted by Shrek2, today at 19:55

    Sooner watch Chelsea ladies than Chelsea men

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 19:54

    biggest club in london for a reason

    • Reply posted by Shrek2, today at 19:56

      Shrek2 replied:
      Chelsea women you mean!!!

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 19:50

    Superb goal by Reiten - first time on her weaker foot.
    Chelsea will need to keep hold of the ball much better in the second leg - today too many misplaced passes, very unusual.

  • Comment posted by Eptor, today at 19:50

    Really

  • Comment posted by David, today at 19:50

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by John, today at 19:51

      John replied:
      You do, otherwise you wouldn’t be on here.

  • Comment posted by U21129944, today at 19:49

    Well done.

  • Comment posted by The Changingman, today at 19:49

    Fantastic result! Potter - you can learn a lot from Emma Hayes.

    • Reply posted by The Walrus, today at 19:55

      The Walrus replied:
      No he can’t. Totally different game.

  • Comment posted by Ramires the celebrater, today at 19:46

    Great game by the ladies. Keep the up the momentum

  • Comment posted by Chelmsford Reds MUFC, today at 19:44

    Chelsea got lucky, just like their men they won't be winning anything in Europe.

    • Reply posted by Long_Range_Sniper, today at 19:47

      Long_Range_Sniper replied:
      Typical Man Ure fan comment. What have your lot got to look forward to this season? Nothing as usual!!!

