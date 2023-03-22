Match ends, Lyon Féminines 0, Chelsea Women 1.
Chelsea came away with a crucial victory over holders Lyon in the first leg of their Women's Champions League quarter-final in France.
Guro Reiten's brilliant curling finish put Chelsea 1-0 up in the first half after Scotland's Erin Cuthbert won the ball and skilfully teed her up.
Eight-time champions Lyon controlled most of the first half but were punished for missed opportunities.
Chelsea's Lauren James and Lyon's Delphine Cascarino both hit the post.
Having been knocked out by Lyon in the semi-finals in 2019, Chelsea arrived in France well aware of the difficult task facing them in their pursuit of a last four spot.
Lyon, who have progressed from 12 of their 13 quarter-finals, imposed their dominance early on, creating several chances for striker Eugenie Le Sommer which she could not convert.
Chelsea then demonstrated their ruthlessness in front of goal as Reiten's curling shot - their first on target - nestled in the far corner, before James rattled the post shortly afterwards.
The game opened up in the second half as Lyon pushed for an equaliser and Cascarino almost provided it when she struck the woodwork but Chelsea still posed a threat on the counter-attack.
Emma Hayes' side have the advantage in the second leg at Stamford Bridge next Thursday but there will be concern for key England centre-back Millie Bright, who went off injured before half-time.
Moments of quality decide tight encounter
It was only the fourth time this season the European champions failed to find the back of the net and Chelsea will be encouraged by their solid defensive display in the second half.
They limited chances and frustrated Lyon, having picked them off against the run of play in the first half to take a slender lead back to London.
England international James showed her quality when she powerfully struck the post and set up Sam Kerr for a glorious chance later on - the Australian was flagged offside when she fired over the bar but replays showed she was onside.
However, it was Cuthbert's endeavour to win the ball back which led to Chelsea's crucial winner and she nutmegged Damaris Egurrola before laying it off perfectly for Reiten.
The game was decided by a few moments of quality, which Lyon often produce in their favour, and Chelsea still have a job on their hands to progress - but this is a huge result in their European history.
Lyon, who suffered a shocking 5-1 defeat against Arsenal in October, could be boosted by the return of star striker Ada Hegerberg for the second leg as she was an unused substitute in France following her return from a lengthy injury.
Line-ups
Lyon Féminines
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Endler
- 12Carpenter
- 21Gilles
- 3Renard
- 5MorroniSubstituted forBachaat 55'minutes
- 26Horan
- 11Egurrola
- 8DäbritzSubstituted forMajriat 69'minutes
- 10MarozsánSubstituted forvan de Donkat 55'minutes
- 20CascarinoSubstituted forMalardat 69'minutes
- 9Le SommerSubstituted forBechoat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bacha
- 7Majri
- 14Hegerberg
- 17van de Donk
- 18Sombath
- 23Cayman
- 24Bruun
- 25Benyahia
- 27Becho
- 28Malard
- 50Belhadj
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Berger
- 15PérissetSubstituted forMjeldeat 85'minutes
- 26Buchanan
- 4BrightSubstituted forErikssonat 44'minutes
- 7Carter
- 8Leupolz
- 5IngleBooked at 54mins
- 10JamesSubstituted forRytting Kanerydat 85'minutes
- 22CuthbertBooked at 57minsSubstituted forCharlesat 71'minutes
- 11Reiten
- 20Kerr
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 16Eriksson
- 17Fleming
- 18Mjelde
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 21Charles
- 27Abdullina
- 28Cankovic
- 32Orman
- Referee:
- Tess Olofsson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lyon Féminines 0, Chelsea Women 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Selma Bacha with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Maren Mjelde.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr tries a through ball, but Guro Reiten is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Guro Reiten.
Post update
Offside, Lyon Féminines. Selma Bacha tries a through ball, but Vicki Becho is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Maren Mjelde replaces Ève Périsset.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd replaces Lauren James.
Post update
Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Amel Majri (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Selma Bacha with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Ève Périsset.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amel Majri.
Post update
Offside, Lyon Féminines. Damaris Egurrola tries a through ball, but Melvine Malard is caught offside.
Post update
Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines).
Post update
Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vicki Becho (Lyon Féminines).
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lauren James with a through ball.
Chelsea will need to keep hold of the ball much better in the second leg - today too many misplaced passes, very unusual.