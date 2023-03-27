Close menu
European Championship Qualifying - Group B
R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland0FranceFrance1

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Republic of Ireland 0-1 France - Pavard goal gives French win in Dublin

By Matt GaultBBC Sport NI at Aviva Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Republic of Irelandcomments131

Nathan Collins reacts
Nathan Collins was denied a late equaliser by Mike Maignan's stunning save

The Republic of Ireland made a losing start to Euro 2024 qualifying as Benjamin Pavard's superb second-half goal gave France victory in Dublin.

Having held the French in a first half of few chances, the Republic fell behind five minutes after the restart when Pavard intercepted a Josh Cullen pass and fired past Gavin Bazunu.

The Republic put the beaten World Cup finalists under severe pressure late on but fell short as Mike Maignan's stunning save denied Nathan Collins a late leveller.

The Republic's next qualifier sees them travel to Greece on 16 June.

But while the Irish must wait nearly three months to try and get points on the board, France are already well on their way to qualifying for next year's finals in Germany after backing up their rout of the Netherlands with a narrow win in front of a raucous Dublin crowd.

While Les Bleus blew the Dutch away on Friday with three goals inside the opening 22 minutes, they were gifted the winner at the Aviva Stadium as Pavard punished a sloppy pass in devastating fashion with a brilliant right-footed shot.

From there, many would have expected the French to coast to three points but with Didier Deschamps' side unable to find a second, the Irish pushed for what would have been an impressive point.

And they would have earned a draw had it not been for Maignan, who produced a series of impressive stops to outshine his more illustrious team-mates and leave the Irish frustrated.

Mbappe upstaged by Pavard and Maignan

Mike Maignan
Mike Maignan missed out on France's World Cup squad through injury

Having starred on his first outing as France captain with two goals against the Dutch, eyes were naturally drawn to Kylian Mbappe in Dublin.

But while the Paris St-Germain superstar showed flashes of quality, he was upstaged by Bayern Munich right-back Pavard, who slammed a rasping shot in off the underside of Bazunu's crossbar after cutting out Cullen's attempted pass to Jason Knight.

Pavard's goal came after a first half in which France struggled to break down a stubborn home defence and the visitors were further troubled by a spirited Irish side in the closing stages when they had AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan to thank for the win.

The 27-year-old tipped a deflected James McClean effort around the post for a corner and displayed impressive reflexes to stop Jules Kounde heading into his own goal.

But Maignan saved his best for last as at full stretch he got a strong right hand to Collins' top corner-bound header, with the Republic defender's anguish etched on his face as he collapsed to the turf at the full-time whistle.

Given how his side pressed for a goal during a gripping conclusion to the game, Republic boss Stephen Kenny will be disappointed to come away empty-handed but can draw encouragement after watching his players unnerve the team ranked third in the world.

The Irish will now turn their attention to June's two-match window, with Gibraltar to visit Dublin after the Republic's trip to Greece, as they attempt to qualify for their first tournament since Euro 2016.

Line-ups

R. of Ireland

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Bazunu
  • 12Collins
  • 5EganBooked at 90mins
  • 4O'SheaSubstituted forBrowneat 78'minutes
  • 2Coleman
  • 14MolumbyBooked at 77minsSubstituted forObafemiat 86'minutes
  • 6Cullen
  • 7DohertyBooked at 65minsSubstituted forMcCleanat 77'minutes
  • 20Ogbene
  • 17KnightSubstituted forJohnstonat 77'minutes
  • 19FergusonSubstituted forIdahat 65'minutesBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 3Omobamidele
  • 8Browne
  • 9Obafemi
  • 10Idah
  • 11McClean
  • 13Hendrick
  • 15Sykes
  • 16Kelleher
  • 18McGrath
  • 21Smallbone
  • 22Johnston
  • 23Travers

France

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Maignan
  • 2PavardBooked at 22minsSubstituted forKoundéat 81'minutes
  • 13Konaté
  • 4Upamecano
  • 22Hernández
  • 7Griezmann
  • 21Camavinga
  • 14RabiotSubstituted forTchouaméniat 81'minutes
  • 12Kolo MuaniSubstituted forThuramat 90+2'minutes
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forDiabyat 65'minutes
  • 10Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 1Samba
  • 3Disasi
  • 5Koundé
  • 6Fofana
  • 8Tchouaméni
  • 11Thuram
  • 15Veretout
  • 17Todibo
  • 18Thuram
  • 19Diaby
  • 20Coman
  • 23Aréola
Referee:
Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Match Stats

Home TeamR. of IrelandAway TeamFrance
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home18
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Republic of Ireland 0, France 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland 0, France 1.

  3. Post update

    Marcus Thuram (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland).

  5. Post update

    Eduardo Camavinga (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Marcus Thuram replaces Randal Kolo Muani.

  8. Post update

    Mike Maignan (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland).

  10. Booking

    John Egan (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by John Egan (Republic of Ireland).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nathan Collins (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Mike Maignan.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Aurélien Tchouaméni.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga with a through ball.

  17. Booking

    Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Ibrahima Konaté (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Michael Obafemi replaces Jayson Molumby.

  • Comment posted by rolypolyjb, today at 22:31

    I was expecting a hammering. The result was fair as France were good for the win. Ireland played pretty well. We still don't have alot going forward unfortunately. Ferguson might come good but he is too young now. Can't see us getting out of the group but we are not playing hoof ball and the team is improving all over the park.

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 22:11

    France did what they had to do, not pretty but it’s 3 points.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:15

      Sport Report replied:
      'They don't like it, but they're going to have to live with it'

  • Comment posted by kennycanuck, today at 22:12

    One misplaced pass and France pounced.
    Ireland gave a great account of themselves.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:16

      Sport Report replied:
      Allez les Bleus!

  • Comment posted by Simple Malt, today at 22:33

    Excellent performance from Ireland. We were lucky (or realist ... as always thanks to Deschamps !). Ireland can make it and qualify if they play the same way against the Netherlands ! Allez les verts ! A french guy currently drinking Paddy whiskey 😁🥃

    • Reply posted by ValeDan, today at 22:56

      ValeDan replied:
      Good choice. Try it with a splash of red.

  • Comment posted by chippo, today at 22:33

    The BBC headline is moronic. France is a Republic also. They cannot beat Republic as that is not the name of a country. The name is Eire or Ireland

    • Reply posted by rolypolyjb, today at 22:45

      rolypolyjb replied:
      Never Eire.

  • Comment posted by Thursday Night in Almaty, today at 22:28

    I think the French got away with one. Two superb saves in the last 5 minutes to keep a clean sheet.
    Any other day, any other keeper and the Irish would have won that 2-1.

    Great game

  • Comment posted by Garfarkle, today at 22:35

    Great game, a pity about the unfortunate error. As it transpired it was the only difference between the 2 teams. Well done Ireland against the best team in the world. On balance probably deserved a point.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 22:43

      Y0U replied:
      Nobody getting 35% possession at home deserves a point.

  • Comment posted by U17526287, today at 22:13

    That was unlucky for the Republic of Ireland as they deserved a lot better. The Bayern fan in me is seriously impressed by Pavard's wondergoal(though I wish he could defend better for us(Bayern)), but a very good effort by the Irish. If they keep playing like that, they could actually qualify for the Euros.

  • Comment posted by Novaxforkids, today at 22:56

    The difference I see is that when we had to come out against Denmark under MoN we were ill equipped to deal with it and lost 5-1.

    Tonight we go 1-0 down against a much better side, but are able to get on the ball with purpose and arguably unlucky not to get a result.

    Clearly, something has changed.

  • Comment posted by BustavoBrown, today at 22:15

    Great tactics by Stephen Kenny and brave positive substitutions. So unlucky overall. We had the French under serious pressure and they were were crying out for final whistle at the end. Great future for this team under Stephen Kenny. 👏👏👏👏

    • Reply posted by irishman, today at 22:25

      irishman replied:
      As an Irishman, I remember a lot of people saying the same thing after we drew with Portugal, then to lose at home to Luxemburg!

  • Comment posted by K_shmac, today at 22:11

    A really brave performance from the Irish. Mbappé largely anonymous. Cracking atmosphere at the Aviva.

    • Reply posted by grizzle, today at 22:14

      grizzle replied:
      🤣😂🤣 meaningless platitudes as always. You got pumped 👊🔥

  • Comment posted by Mike100, today at 22:11

    Best Irish performance under Kenny - despite the loss

    • Reply posted by francafrique, today at 22:38

      francafrique replied:
      They still lost... though

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 22:51

    Top class saves from Maignan what a goalkeeper two ball from going to the net madness that header at the end,i thought that was in.

  • Comment posted by 60sChild, today at 22:27

    Well done France

  • Comment posted by Anton Bardovitch, today at 22:13

    France are the strongest team in the group and 2 teams qualify, so no harm done

    • Reply posted by U21586790, today at 22:15

      U21586790 replied:
      🇫🇷🇳🇱

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 22:35

    Shame for the Irish, they got everything right, kept Mbappe quiet which is no mean feat, then it all gets blown away by one error and a once in a blue moon wonder strike from a guy that scores less often than me, but when he does it's usually a cracker. Even then they could have won it late

    There's no accounting for hits like that, 99 times out of 100 it'd fly well over, or come back off the bar.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 22:17

    Ireland appear to be making progress. Tonights result will give them plenty of heart going forward.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:21

      Sport Report replied:
      What about defence and midfield though?

  • Comment posted by sense, today at 22:09

    Unlucky, great effort against one of the best teams out there. Holland got hammered 4.0 at home.

    • Reply posted by U17526287, today at 22:13

      U17526287 replied:
      Actually it was in France, but it's still a terrible scoreline.

  • Comment posted by DLG71, today at 23:11

    The negative comments on here about the R.o.I team that have lost to the 2nd best team in the last WC ( not even 5 months ago) 0-1 just goes to show how many keyboard warriors are out there and who are just as dumb and dumber as they are in every other HYS that they troll!!!

    YNWA JF97

  • Comment posted by thedegenerate, today at 23:10

    Those 2 saves by Maignan... especially the 2nd... WOW. Like Andy Gray used to say "Take a bow, son!"

