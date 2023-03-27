Match ends, Republic of Ireland 0, France 1.
The Republic of Ireland made a losing start to Euro 2024 qualifying as Benjamin Pavard's superb second-half goal gave France victory in Dublin.
Having held the French in a first half of few chances, the Republic fell behind five minutes after the restart when Pavard intercepted a Josh Cullen pass and fired past Gavin Bazunu.
The Republic put the beaten World Cup finalists under severe pressure late on but fell short as Mike Maignan's stunning save denied Nathan Collins a late leveller.
The Republic's next qualifier sees them travel to Greece on 16 June.
But while the Irish must wait nearly three months to try and get points on the board, France are already well on their way to qualifying for next year's finals in Germany after backing up their rout of the Netherlands with a narrow win in front of a raucous Dublin crowd.
While Les Bleus blew the Dutch away on Friday with three goals inside the opening 22 minutes, they were gifted the winner at the Aviva Stadium as Pavard punished a sloppy pass in devastating fashion with a brilliant right-footed shot.
From there, many would have expected the French to coast to three points but with Didier Deschamps' side unable to find a second, the Irish pushed for what would have been an impressive point.
And they would have earned a draw had it not been for Maignan, who produced a series of impressive stops to outshine his more illustrious team-mates and leave the Irish frustrated.
Mbappe upstaged by Pavard and Maignan
Having starred on his first outing as France captain with two goals against the Dutch, eyes were naturally drawn to Kylian Mbappe in Dublin.
But while the Paris St-Germain superstar showed flashes of quality, he was upstaged by Bayern Munich right-back Pavard, who slammed a rasping shot in off the underside of Bazunu's crossbar after cutting out Cullen's attempted pass to Jason Knight.
Pavard's goal came after a first half in which France struggled to break down a stubborn home defence and the visitors were further troubled by a spirited Irish side in the closing stages when they had AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan to thank for the win.
The 27-year-old tipped a deflected James McClean effort around the post for a corner and displayed impressive reflexes to stop Jules Kounde heading into his own goal.
But Maignan saved his best for last as at full stretch he got a strong right hand to Collins' top corner-bound header, with the Republic defender's anguish etched on his face as he collapsed to the turf at the full-time whistle.
Given how his side pressed for a goal during a gripping conclusion to the game, Republic boss Stephen Kenny will be disappointed to come away empty-handed but can draw encouragement after watching his players unnerve the team ranked third in the world.
The Irish will now turn their attention to June's two-match window, with Gibraltar to visit Dublin after the Republic's trip to Greece, as they attempt to qualify for their first tournament since Euro 2016.
Line-ups
R. of Ireland
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Bazunu
- 12Collins
- 5EganBooked at 90mins
- 4O'SheaSubstituted forBrowneat 78'minutes
- 2Coleman
- 14MolumbyBooked at 77minsSubstituted forObafemiat 86'minutes
- 6Cullen
- 7DohertyBooked at 65minsSubstituted forMcCleanat 77'minutes
- 20Ogbene
- 17KnightSubstituted forJohnstonat 77'minutes
- 19FergusonSubstituted forIdahat 65'minutesBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 3Omobamidele
- 8Browne
- 9Obafemi
- 10Idah
- 11McClean
- 13Hendrick
- 15Sykes
- 16Kelleher
- 18McGrath
- 21Smallbone
- 22Johnston
- 23Travers
France
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Maignan
- 2PavardBooked at 22minsSubstituted forKoundéat 81'minutes
- 13Konaté
- 4Upamecano
- 22Hernández
- 7Griezmann
- 21Camavinga
- 14RabiotSubstituted forTchouaméniat 81'minutes
- 12Kolo MuaniSubstituted forThuramat 90+2'minutes
- 9GiroudSubstituted forDiabyat 65'minutes
- 10Mbappé
Substitutes
- 1Samba
- 3Disasi
- 5Koundé
- 6Fofana
- 8Tchouaméni
- 11Thuram
- 15Veretout
- 17Todibo
- 18Thuram
- 19Diaby
- 20Coman
- 23Aréola
- Referee:
- Artur Manuel Soares Dias
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland 0, France 1.
Post update
Marcus Thuram (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland).
Post update
Eduardo Camavinga (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland).
Substitution
Substitution, France. Marcus Thuram replaces Randal Kolo Muani.
Post update
Mike Maignan (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland).
Booking
John Egan (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by John Egan (Republic of Ireland).
Post update
Attempt saved. Nathan Collins (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Mike Maignan.
Post update
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Aurélien Tchouaméni.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga with a through ball.
Booking
Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ibrahima Konaté (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland).
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Michael Obafemi replaces Jayson Molumby.
- What's in store for Manchester United? A brand-new podcast follows the sale of one of the biggest clubs in the world
- The Sugababes' magical live performance: Get lost in old favourites and enjoy an unexpected cover
Ireland gave a great account of themselves.
Any other day, any other keeper and the Irish would have won that 2-1.
Great game
Tonight we go 1-0 down against a much better side, but are able to get on the ball with purpose and arguably unlucky not to get a result.
Clearly, something has changed.
There's no accounting for hits like that, 99 times out of 100 it'd fly well over, or come back off the bar.
YNWA JF97