The Scotland squad trained at Lesser Hampden on Tuesday

Euro 2024 Qualifying Group A: Scotland v Cyprus Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 25 March Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland

Scotland's training facilities are at "another level" following the move to Lesser Hampden from "safety hazard" Oriam, says coach John Carver.

Scotland had been using the national performance centre at Riccarton on the outskirts of Edinburgh since 2016.

Hearts and the Scotland rugby team also train at Oriam.

"With all due respect to Oriam, the surface was a safety hazard in my eyes. Now we have gone to this place and it's on another level," said Carver.

"We haven't had one player slip on this surface this morning."

Manager Steve Clarke had earlier flagged an issue with accommodation at Oriam as Scotland prepare to meet Cyprus and Spain in the opening matches of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Scotland previously pictured training at Oriam in Edinburgh

But Carver was critical of their former base, while praising the "Premier League standard" of pitch they are using at the ground still being developed by Championship leaders Queen's Park in the shadows of the national stadium.

"It looked good on the eye," the former Newcastle United coach said. "You will have seen us working there in small areas.

"For some reason the surface would just give way. For me, it was a health risk and I'm surprised we didn't get any really serious injuries from it.

"Especially at the pace and tempo these guys were playing at and are playing at now. It was a big concern, a huge concern."

Asked if players had complained about the Oriam surface, Carver replied, "Yes, nearly every one of them.

"We were having to curtail the training sometimes as they are very competitive. We were having to say 'just take it easy' you know."