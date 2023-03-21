Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Dan Neil made his Sunderland debut against Morecambe in an EFL Trophy match at the age of 16

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has extended his contract until the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 21-year-old has made 95 appearances for the Black Cats since making his debut in November 2018.

"All my family are Sunderland fans, so I have immense pride playing for the club," he told the club website. external-link

"I always said I wanted to try and help this club get back to where it belongs and signing this contract will give me an opportunity to help do that."