Dan Neil: Sunderland midfielder extends contract until summer of 2026
Last updated on .From the section Sunderland
Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has extended his contract until the end of the 2025-26 season.
The 21-year-old has made 95 appearances for the Black Cats since making his debut in November 2018.
"All my family are Sunderland fans, so I have immense pride playing for the club," he told the club website.
"I always said I wanted to try and help this club get back to where it belongs and signing this contract will give me an opportunity to help do that."