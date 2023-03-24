Last updated on .From the section National League

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford played for Darlington early in his career

Grassroots football can feel a million miles away from the international stage, but you might be surprised how closely the two are intertwined.

Gareth Southgate named four players with non-league experience in his squad for the World Cup in Qatar - Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale and Callum Wilson.

Dozens more plying their trade at Premier League clubs also cut their footballing teeth outside of the hallowed 92.

With the home nations in action this week, the bright lights of the Premier League and Championship have dimmed, allowing non-league football to step into the spotlight.

Non-League Day was set up in 2010 and, over the following 13 years, has become accepted throughout the English ladder as a way of encouraging supporters of sides in the top tiers to experience football at a level they might not have considered before.

It returned last year after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus caused by Covid-19, but the 2023 edition on Saturday, 25 March, promises to be the biggest - and most cosmopolitan - to date.

James Doe, founder of Non-League Day, told BBC Radio London: "I am incredibly excited. It's busier than ever. We're getting stuff coming in from clubs all over the country.

"I'd been watching non-league football from the 80s onwards but I'd drifted away a bit. I reconnected in 2010 when I went to watch QPR in a pre-season game at a non-league club and it rekindled my love.

"We thought 'let's try and get everyone in during an international break'. It had never been done before but it was amazing, it worked and it's just gotten bigger.

"It's a celebration, never a protest, building bridges between all levels of the game. If you've got strong roots you can't lose."

Bovril for the Basques?

One of the more eye-catching initiatives of the weekend is the link-up between Spanish giants Athletic Bilbao and Dulwich Hamlet of National League South.

The La Liga club has offered its members free tickets and a bespoke travel package to London, where they can share a drink with club officials before taking in the sixth-tier match between the South London side and Oxford City at Champion Hill.

Bilbao's newly elected board are fans of Non-League Day and hope to replicate it in the Basque region of Spain.

Dan Parry, Athletic's British-born press officer, told BBC Radio London: "We wanted to support James and Non-League Day UK. In the early days of Athletic we played a lot of friendly games against teams from the UK. One of them was Dulwich Hamlet. Knowing the story of the club and its values we felt it was the perfect fit for us, due to our own values.

"I can't wait to show people from here the English football culture. People are really excited about it. I'm going to test Bovril on someone, I think."

The two clubs actually met at Bilbao's original San Mames Stadium in March 1921, with Hamlet winning 3-2 and 4-3.

The Dulwich Hamlet Supporters' Trust have arranged a small exhibition for visiting Athletic fans, with items from those games.

Premier League trophy, Motson tribute & groundhopping milestone

The afternoon of non-league football will kick-off with Football Focuson BBC One being presented from Scarborough Athletic, where the National League North promotion chasers will be hosting Southport at 15:00 GMT.

A perfect display of the bond between the top and bottom of the game comes as the Premier League trophy will be gracing Coventry Sphinx for their match against Histon in the United Counties League Premier Division South - with the opportunity to have a photo with the silverware.

Elsewhere, Amersham Town are hosting an England v Ukraine fans' match after their own game against Burton Park Wanderers in the Spartan South Midlands League.

Competing for the John Motson Memorial Cup - in memory of the BBC commentator who died last month - the game will also raise money for Ukraine to support those affected by the war.

The 19:00 kick-off is a precursor to Sunday's England vs Ukraine Euro 2024 qualifying game at Wembley.

Meanwhile, the England men's deaf team will be playing their first pay-to-watch competitive fixture on Friday against Germany at AFC Telford United.

Lancaster City are using the occasion to unveil a plaque in conjunction with the city's civic society in honour of former club women's player Jennie Harris.

The diminutive Harris, who stood less than five feet tall, impressed for Lancaster Ladies in December 1918 to the extent that she went on to spend more than a decade playing in front of huge crowds and promoting the women's game around the globe.

Best of the rest

Plenty of clubs are offering discounted entry or promotional deals on Saturday, with Sutton Coldfield Town offering completely free entry for their game against Daventry Town.

Broadcaster and non-league aficionado Tony Incenzo is planning to visit his 2,500th ground on Saturday, during his 50th season of watching football.

Meanwhile, Whitehawk plan to sell a collection of match posters in aid of the Connor Saunders Foundation - the legacy of the late son of Hawks boss Shaun.

'A much-needed cash boost' - Analysis

Ollie Bayliss, host of the Non-League Show on BBC Three Counties Radio

Non-League Day has become a significant date in the football calendar. It offers non-league and grassroots clubs the opportunity to showcase the different sorts of matchday experiences on offer towards the base of the pyramid.

It's a level of the game without VAR, where the chairmen mow the pitch and players enjoy a drink with fans at full-time.

To mark the occasion, many teams will offer fans extra incentives, entertainment and refreshments - from discounted entry to free pies, clubs want to give fans a great day out.

Given the economic challenges facing some clubs, with the cost of energy, fuel and inflation, a bumper Non-League Day crowd also provides a much-needed cash boost for many clubs.

Watch Football Focus on the road from Scarborough Athletic at 12:00 GMT on Saturday, on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.